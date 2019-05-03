MCP diaspora holds ‘Kwacha Gala’ in Birmingham to raise funds for election monitors

As political parties continue to mobilise resources to strengthen their financial position during the campaign ahead of the watershed May 21 Tripartite Election, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Diaspora Wing UK chapter is holding a mega dinner dance dubbed “Kwacha Gala” in the city of Birmingham this Sunday May 6 to raise money for the party to be able to feature election monitors in all voting centres across the country.

Making a statement available to Nyasa Times, the spokesperson of the group Chalo Mvula highlighted that a free and fair election is not only good for MCP but for all political players in Malawi.

“There is no denying that there have been increased rumours of vote rigging and various planned malpractices recently. Among the effective ways to make sure that we add value to every stream of the voting process is to have monitors who will be able not only to report but to match up the figures with the current data that MEC holds of people that have registered to vote,”said Mvula.

The Birmingham event was originally scheduled for Manchester a few weeks ago, but the venue had to be changed to find a middle ground for people travelling from the other cities in UK.

The gala has been scheduled to be an open event and although organised by MCP, members of other parties are invited.

“This is a family event gala so people are free to come with their kids and they don’t have to be MCP members. Every Malawians living in diaspora, in this case in UK and who wants to contribute towards making the elections free and fair is very much welcome,” added Mvula.

Various activities are planned for the night including music from Malawian artists such as Nick Thindwa, comedy by Khwethemu and DJ Nice Kenala will provide the entertainment.

With the dress code being dinner wear in red, black or green those attending the event are expected to contribute £30 as ticket price while the children will enter free.

The venue for the gala is Holly lane Sport and Social Club in Erdington, Birmingham B24 9LH and events are expected to start at 17:30hrs till late

The 2019 Elections has seen the diaspora Malawians getting actively involved in fundraising initiatives for their parties.

MCP president Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Sidik Mia has commended Malawians in diaspora for their efforts in helping bring change to Malawi, a country that is suffering from extreme levels of poverty, corruption and nepotism.

