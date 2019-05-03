MRA collects 75% of tax through e-payment

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has touted the impact that e-tax payment has brought by improving efficiencies in revenue administration and easing the task of paying taxes despite some challenges faced.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, Steve Kapoloma said MRA has so far collected 75 percent of the revenue through e-payment.

“Malawians seem to have embraced the e-tax payment; a customer pays his or her tax while at home or work place others even outside the country at a fast rate and in real time,” Kapoloma said.

Kapoloma said e-payment has also helped MRA to compile and calculate the tax easily besides the problem faced whereby more people do not wish to send tax payments thinking it’s over after using e-payment.

“To address the challenge MRA has plans to introduce Msonkho online to make sure that people can do all related tax transactions online,” Kapoloma said.

“The taxpayer information update drive will accord taxpayers faster and simpler transactions with MRA when Msonkho online is rolled out. MRA will use taxpayers account details for prompt tax refunds processes through Electronic Funds Transfer since MRA no longer issues cheques,” he added.

Kapoloma further said at present, MRA is in the process of distributing forms to be complemented by a hundred MRA staff members who have been spread across the country to engage taxpayers and guide them on how to complete the same.

He said the authority continues to make progress in provision of electronic services, thereby giving tax payers maximum convenience, saying: “Msonkho online is part of the modernization initiatives that MRA is implementing.”

“By February next year, MRA’s target is to have a full migration from the manual tax system to the automated Msonkho online, where online tax returns filing and payments will be possible,” Kapoloma said.

