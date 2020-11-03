MCP Diaspora Network elects new committee: Chalo Mvula becomes new leader

The Diaspora arm of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has elected new committee members at elections held over the weekend with a fresh 3-year mandate, to work alongside the party in Malawi in helping delivery of Manifesto promises to Malawians as it is now part of the governing Tonse alliance.

In the election, UK-based Chalo Mvula emerged the winner for the leadership role.

The group, Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN) as it is known is the central hub for MCP diaspora groups world over. Under it are the regional wings that include MCP South Africa Wing, Republic of Ireland Wing, UK Wing, Canada Wing, USA wing, Middle East and Botswana Wings.

Mvula, a Marketer and Foreign Direct Investments expert won with 60% of the votes cast by selected delegates from the various regional wings.

In his victory statement Mvula said he was excited in taking up this challenging role and is eager to deliver for the benefit of those in diaspora and our country Malawi.

Mvula highlighted that he is taking up this role at an exciting time as since MCP Diaspora was formed in 2013, the party had been in opposition- but they now find themselves as part of the ruling Tonse alliance. He says his focus will be to explore how best Malawi Government can engage with the diaspora so that talent, skills and opportunities are best utilised by both sides.

“Already the Government has shown that it has opened up doors for the diaspora. Finance Minister Hon Mlusu talked about establishing Diaspora Development fund in his budget, we want the diaspora to be trade and tourism ambassadors and utilise various talents and opportunities in the healthcare, mining and agricultural sectors. We are also looking forward for Parliament to operationalise the dual citizenship bill,” said Mvula.

The announced list of the new executive includes George Limbani who has become the Vice Chairperson. UK based Mphatso Mainala Secretary general, Lloyd Mahowe of United Arab Emirates on Finance, Arnold Chikhawo Phiri of RSA as communications Director, Henry Chipata based in Botswana as Director of Strategy, Dr Naomi Soko Msusa of Namibia as Director of Research, deputised by Mphatso Banda of RSA. The event director role has gone to Ruby Matekenya of RSA.

MCP Diaspora played a crucial role in helping the party in Malawi towards election victory under the Tonse Allaince. It helped fund election monitors, helped in developing political strategies as well as actively playing a crucial role in social media campaigns. The group will soon elect regional leaders in the regional wings.

Mvula takes over from Patricia Chimangeni who held the role on an interim basis after the resignations of Lucy Chitembeya and Allan Mandindi.

Speaking on behalf of the party in Malawi, Presidential Advisor on National Unity, who is also the Publicity Secretary of the party Rev Maurice Munthali said MCP has always appreciated the passion, commitment and support that comes from the diaspora .

“ Let me congratulate our diaspora members for electing new leaders , we have the belief that the new leadership will continue to support the implementation of the Super High 5 Agenda that our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera bases his leadership on,” said Munthali.

