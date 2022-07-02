MCP dismisses Chilima’s rotational Presidency narrative

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka MP has dismissed assertions by Vice President Saulos Chilima that the Tonse Alliance agreement provides for rotational Presidency.

Speaking during his address to the nation on Friday at UTM headquarters in Lilongwe, Chilima said agreement entails that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera should be President from 2020 to 2025 and Chilima from 2025 to 2030.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe, Mkaka said the party does not have any document stipulating that there will be sharing of terms between Chilima and President Lazarus Chakwera.

“Meanwhile from where we stand, the Malawi Congress Party does not have, in its possession, any document that stipulates of or points to the sharing of terms between Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima. “In any case, as a law abiding Party, we will comply with the dictates of the supreme laws of the land which is our Republican Constitution.”

Mkaka said the Malawi Congress Party reaffirms its commitment to the Tonse Alliance and the values and objectives upon which it was founded, as already stated in the public statement issued by all alliance partners on 24th June 2022.

“It is our hope that during that meeting, a common position on the resolutions reached collectively will be communicated to the public in the interest of advancing transparency, respecting the spirit of shared responsibility in which the Tonse Alliance was formed, and upholding our promise to keep the alliance focused on serving Malawians without regard to political interests,” he said.

Mkaka said they will engage all Tonse Alliance partners to ensure that matters raised by the Vice-President earlier in the day are tabled at their next meeting.

He said President Chakwera will be meeting the Alliance partners soon to discuss the matter while emphasizing that Chakwera and Chilima did not agree to share terms.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!