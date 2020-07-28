MCP fail to pay election monitors

Over 70 professionals who were hired by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to monitor the June 23 presidential election are yet to get their dues.

One of the professionals said the party now in the ruling Tonse alliance owes each one of them K10 000 for monitoring the election in Dedza south.

He said all other ordinary monitors were paid their dues soon after the election except the professionals and lead monitors.

“When we find out from the party headquarters, we were told all the money was given to the member of parliament for the area Honourable Ishmail Onani but we are yet to get our money,” he said.

Onani said he paid each and every monitor including the professionals.

He said in total he had 178 monitors in his area whom he said were duly paid after the election.

