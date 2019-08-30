MCP faults DPP and Ansah for dipping Malawi into ‘abyss of mediocrity and civil unrest’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP ) has said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should blame themselves for their vote rigging scheme in May elections and refusal by Jane Ansah to resign as head of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the cause of civil unrest.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Muarice Munthali said in reaction to DPP Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha who has claimed that MCP together with UTM Party were just using the resignation of the MEC chairperson as a scapegoat when they were actually plotting to usurp power from President Peter Mutharika.

But Munthali said DPP were clueless on dealing with the post-election crisis, saying Malawians will never sit back and watch when their constitutional rights were being trampled upon.

He said MCP has no plans to change government with any other form other than the ballots which Malawians casted on May 21.

Munthali said the voter has the power to demand anything within the law, and that the party was seeking electoral justice.

“If anything, those who have overtaken this government are the people who rigged the May 21 vote. One wonders why Mutharika] cannot listen to the people’s demand to have Ansah relieved of her duties as MEC chair following the mess she presided over during the last elections,” he stated.

Munthali urged the DPP gurus to blame themselves and Ansah for “dipping this country into the abyss of mediocrity, lawlessness and civil unrest”.

