It is not rocket science: Malawi 2019 elections were not credible

There are six things the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to him: 17 haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community. — Proverbs 6:16-19

The Malawi Government, in its inability to embrace, understand and accept scores of Malawians countrywide, has embarked on a spate of anti-citizen activities to quell the unrest arising from the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections. Oftentimes, such actions are undemocratic, others downright cruel, unkind and bent on rabblerousing malevolent members of their political party to vent abuse on anyone deemed to be “anti-government”. The last straw is most recently the fire-spitting President Peter Mutharika who ordered the police and military to use force on people that go on the street.

This is condoning violence that is akin to mob justice coupled with dictatorial decrees. And so, in my writing, I rise, giving my opinion, my analysis and my advice on these matters that threaten the fabric of our fragile democracy. Many people ask me why I do the things I do? Why do I write? Why do I always seem to be on the other side of the argument? Some have even said that I should go back to school and learn how to write.

Apart from my robust passion for writing, I have a deep-rooted desire to inspire people, advocate for their rights and empower them to reach their potential. These three pillars would make the people independent, capable members of society that can pull themselves up, using the tools furnished to them on a level playing field, by their elected officials, and thereby attaining a flourishing life that feeds into the development of our nation, Malawi.

Malawians have come out of their homes, gone onto the streets, voiced their discontent at what they believe to be a stolen election verdict. What would my mother and father have done, knowing they were politically inclined? My mother would have prepared meals for the marching men and women; my father would have called the President and given him advice on critical and prudent steps to take in the situation. This is damage control and massaging the wounded. Such steps as holding a referendum, holding elections so that the people are given the opportunity to make their choices, however bitter they may be.

In today’s scenario, it would not cost Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair Jane Ansah much to resign, anymore than it would cost the President anything to call for a re-run of the elections.

As a God-fearing nation, there should be no Malawian who revels in the suffering of his or her fellow countrymen or countrywomen; there should be no Malawian who plots the widespread demolishing, looting and thrashing of entire populations on the basis of their political affiliations; and there should be no Malawian who maliciously taunts his fellow Malawian with intent to steal, kill, and destroy him or her.

I am inspired by my love of my country, I advocate for the down-trodden (in this case, the demonstrators, whose voices are being drowned by the powerful minority in government) and writing messages of hope that would empower this down-trodden citizenry, is what keeps me awake at night.

What will it take for the MEC chair to follow through the people’s demands to resign? What will it take for the Malawi leader to call for a re-run the elections, to right the wrong created by over 147 anomalies? Evidence in the election investigation, shows that tally sheets were grossly tampered with during and after election monitors signed the sheets. It is not rocket science: the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections were not credible. Let genuine democracy ring forth!

