UTM accuses DPP of acting in desperation

UTM Party has accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of acting in desperation as they had run out of ideas on how to deal with the prevailing political tension following the disputed outcome of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Spokesperson for UTM Party, Joseph Chidanti Malunga, said claims by DPP through its Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha that UT, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) were on a mission of toppling government were regrettable.

Mchacha, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works, said DPP will be holding their own demonstrations to protect the party and its members “with renewed energy and also rescue Malawi from anarchy.”

“We can no longer sit back and watch when losers of the May 21 elections cannot honourably and democratically accept their defeat but inflict pain on us,” Mchacha said, reading his prepared speech.

But UTM spokesman said DPP were making a blame game and continuing with their intimidation tactics

“Blame game, threats and intimidation are their characteristics,” claimed Malunga.

