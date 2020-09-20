MCP for Mwalwanda coronation: Top brass tells UTM to ‘hands off  Karonga central’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top brass who invaded Karonga central constituency on Saturday have advised their Tonse alliance government partner, UTM Party to stop wasting its resources campaigning in the area, saying they will retain the seat during the November 10 by-election.

Speaking in series of rallies, the group which was headed by Speaker of parliament and MCP deputy secretary general Catherine Gotani Hara, first deputy speaker Dalitso Kazombo, Minister of lands Kenzie Msukwa and Minister of homeland security Richard Chimwendo Banda all in unson said the MCP candidate Leonard Mwalwanda will inherit his late uncle, Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda’s seat.

In his speech at Lupembe ground, Chimwendo Banda said Leonard Mwalwanda is the only candidate who knows and will complete the development projects left by his uncle.

Speaker of Parliament who was at Mwenilondo said voting for a candidate from another party is just the same as killing development in the area.

Minister of land Msukwa openly told the Katili residents that other candidates including Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo of UTM are just wasting their resources.

Addressing the gathering at Mlare area, first deputy speaker Kazombo said MCP which is the ruling party will retain the seat.

The group told the gathering in their different rallies that their relationship with UTM and other political parties in Tonse alliance is only on presidential ticket and not on parliamentary and councillors.

Apart from ministers, MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) members and legislatures attended the meetings that were conducted into seven areas in the constituency.

When asked why the strong delegation of MCP top brass barnstormed one constituency, Chimwendo Banda said the party want to protect their seat.

UTM candidate Mwenifumbo said the coming of MCP top brass in the area is boosting his support on the ground.

According to him, Karonga central is different with other constituencies in the country because the constituents vote for a person not the party.

Another candidate who will compete with Mwenifumbo of UTM and Mwalwanda of MCP is Florence Nthakomwa who will stand as independent candidate after pulling out od UTM primaries.

