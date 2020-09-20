Montfort Media decorated in school book development project awards

Balaka-based media giants – Montfort- have been named best publisher in a project whose chief aim is to develop and publish books for the country’s schools.

The project, with a five-year timeline, is being implemented by the Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma) with financial assistance from Kopinor of the Royal Nowergian Embassy.

During the awards ceremony held at Lotus Hotel in Blantyre last week, Montfort Media–a member of the Book Publishers Association of Malawi (BPAM)–was awarded best for ‘The Junior Agriculture Source Book’ authored by Masautso Luweya.

They received a certificate of courage for participating in the project, a medal for the effort put in to make sure the book passes and a cup for emerging the best publisher in the project.

One of the editors at Montfort Media, Prescot Chilewani, said receiving the award was encouraging as it will help them work extra harder.

“It is encouraging to us. We are thankful to the organisers for this project, and at Montfort Media we will continue to do more,” said Chilewani.

And Cosoma executive director, Dora Makwinja, said it was imperative that local authors produce school materials for the country’s institutions of learning hence the project.

“We and our partners will continue to do more of these,” said Makwinja.

Apart from book printing and publishing, Montfort Media of the Roman Catholic Church also publishes The Lamp and Together magazines and Mkwaso newspaper.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares