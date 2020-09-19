Chakwera’s first foreign trip to Zambia for bilateral talks

President Lazarus Chakwera will make his first foreign trip since becoming Malawi leader in June as he heading to Lusaka to hold bilateral talks with his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chakwera will leave the country on Tuesday via Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

The statement further indicated that Chakwera will depart at exactly 8:00am and return at 4:00PM the same day.

Chakwera’s whose Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is leading the nine-party Tonse Alliance led government was elected in the June 23 court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

Lungu in Zambia is facing the ballot next year.

