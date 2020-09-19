Meke names Malawi squad as Khuda spits venom over no call up
Malawi national team head coach Meck Mwase released names of players to start camping at Chiwembe next week Monday.
The squad features 12 professionals with only former captain Limbikani Mzava the only unattached to any club.
Mzava was offloaded at his PSL club Highlands Park following the sell of Highlands Park PSL status to TS Galaxy which is owned by Tima Sukazi.
Mwase has named his squad ahead of expected assignments during the FIFA window between 5-13 October.
The Flames will be preparing for AFCON Qualifers against Burkina FASO in November.
According to (FAM) the local based players will go in camp on Monday.
Meanwhile, FAM will next week confirm whether the Flames will participate at the uncertain COSAFA Championship or play friendly matches in October.
However, Polokwame City self styled striker Khuda Muyaba has has blamed coavh Mwase for his exclusion in the squad.
Muyaba who was top goal score back home during last season’s TNM Super League could not hide his frustrations.
“I scored 21 goals and take the golden boot .Now I am a professional but u have dropped me again why now ?” he wondered.
Below is the squad Mwase has selected.
Goalkeepers
Brighton Munthali -Silver Strikers
Rabson Chiyenda -Nyasa Big Bullets
William Thole -Be Forward Wanderers
Ernest Kakhobwe -Nyasa Big Bullets
Defenders
Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers
Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers
Gomezgani Chirwa -Nyasa Big Bullets
Precious Sambani -Nyasa Big Bullets
Hadji Wali -Silver Strikers
Nickson Nyasulu -Nyasa Big Bullets
Midfielders
Chimango Kaira -Nyasa Big Bullets
Chikoti Chirwa -Kamuzu Barracks
Raffick Namwera -Be Forward Wanderers
Duncan Nyoni -Silver Strikers
Peter Banda -Nyasa Big Bullets
Chimwemwe Idana -Nyasa Big Bullets
Isaac Kaliati -Be Forward Wanderers
Micium Mhone -Blue Eagles
Strikers
Foster Biton -Silver Strikers
Vincent Nyangulu -Be Forward Wanderers
Hassan Kajoke -Nyasa Big Bullets
Foreign Based players
Limbikani Mzava – unattached
Gerald Phiri -Baroka FC
Richard Mbulu -Baroka FC
Gabadinho Mhango – Orlando Pirates
John Banda – UD Songo
Charles Petro -FC Sheriff
Schumaker Kuwali -UD Songo
Chawanangwa Kaonga – TS Sporting
Francisco Madinga -FC Dila Gori
Denis Chembezi -Polakwane
Yamikani Chester – Las Vegas Lights