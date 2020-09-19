Meke names Malawi squad as Khuda spits venom over no call up

Malawi national team head coach Meck Mwase released names of players to start camping at Chiwembe next week Monday.

The squad features 12 professionals with only former captain Limbikani Mzava the only unattached to any club.

Mzava was offloaded at his PSL club Highlands Park following the sell of Highlands Park PSL status to TS Galaxy which is owned by Tima Sukazi.

Mwase has named his squad ahead of expected assignments during the FIFA window between 5-13 October.

The Flames will be preparing for AFCON Qualifers against Burkina FASO in November.

According to (FAM) the local based players will go in camp on Monday.

Meanwhile, FAM will next week confirm whether the Flames will participate at the uncertain COSAFA Championship or play friendly matches in October.

However, Polokwame City self styled striker Khuda Muyaba has has blamed coavh Mwase for his exclusion in the squad.

Muyaba who was top goal score back home during last season’s TNM Super League could not hide his frustrations.

“I scored 21 goals and take the golden boot .Now I am a professional but u have dropped me again why now ?” he wondered.

Below is the squad Mwase has selected.

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali -Silver Strikers

Rabson Chiyenda -Nyasa Big Bullets

William Thole -Be Forward Wanderers

Ernest Kakhobwe -Nyasa Big Bullets

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers

Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers

Gomezgani Chirwa -Nyasa Big Bullets

Precious Sambani -Nyasa Big Bullets

Hadji Wali -Silver Strikers

Nickson Nyasulu -Nyasa Big Bullets

Midfielders

Chimango Kaira -Nyasa Big Bullets

Chikoti Chirwa -Kamuzu Barracks

Raffick Namwera -Be Forward Wanderers

Duncan Nyoni -Silver Strikers

Peter Banda -Nyasa Big Bullets

Chimwemwe Idana -Nyasa Big Bullets

Isaac Kaliati -Be Forward Wanderers

Micium Mhone -Blue Eagles

Strikers

Foster Biton -Silver Strikers

Vincent Nyangulu -Be Forward Wanderers

Hassan Kajoke -Nyasa Big Bullets

Foreign Based players

Limbikani Mzava – unattached

Gerald Phiri -Baroka FC

Richard Mbulu -Baroka FC

Gabadinho Mhango – Orlando Pirates

John Banda – UD Songo

Charles Petro -FC Sheriff

Schumaker Kuwali -UD Songo

Chawanangwa Kaonga – TS Sporting

Francisco Madinga -FC Dila Gori

Denis Chembezi -Polakwane

Yamikani Chester – Las Vegas Lights

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares