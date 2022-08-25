MCP gets the lion share of the three wards, as DPP and UTM misses out on the list

Official results of the by-elections which took place in the three Wards of Wenya in Chitipa, Lupembe in Karonga, and Shire in Balaka have seen Malawi Congress Party (MCP) getting the lion’s share with 2 council seats while UDF got one, leaving DPP and UTM missing out on the list.

Making official announcement of the elections outcome at Katoto Secondary School main tally center in Mzuzu which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) established for the by-elections which took place on August 23, 2022, chairperson for MEC, Dr. Chifundo Kachale said the elections went on well and that all grievances were properly addressed before the official results were released.

Kachale said “There was a total of 37,844 voters in all the three wards of which 12,284 turned out for polling, representing 32.46% overall. Total valid votes were 12,182 votes and null and void votes were 102.”

MEC chairperson then went ahead announcing the results, declaring MCP’s Ronald Kayira of Wenya Ward in Chitipa a winner with 1,663 votes, while Elisha Winga also of MCP was declared winner of Lupembe Ward in Karonga with 1,591 votes.

The MEC chair finally announced that Dickson Jackson Wasili of UDF has won the by-elections of Shire Ward in Balaka with a total of 2,545 votes.

The declaration means two strong contenders in the elections namely Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM have secured no seat during the elections, while Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) has given away its seat in Lupembe Ward to Malawi Congress Party.

But speaking to reporters after announcing the results, Kachale described the elections as having gone on smoothly and that there were no hitches in the process until determination of results.

MEC chairperson did not finish his interview without mentioning voter apathy which characterized the voting day, but he was quick to say the case has been a long time trend and not surprising for local government by-elections.

He has since encouraged people to be participating in such elections, saying it helps to recognize the values of Local Government Councilors.

Government released about K569 Million to conduct the by-elections in the three wards.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!