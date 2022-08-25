World Vision renews commitment to serving Malawians

World Vision Malawi has said it is committed to continue working with the local government in a bid to see a transformed Malawi where all citizens can afford basic needs.

The sentiments were made on Wednesday at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel where the organisation held a partner engagement meeting.

The meeting brought together all District Commissioners and their Directors of Planning and Development from the central and northern region.

Director of Operations at World Vision Malawi, Charles Chimombo, said the meeting was very important because World Vision works with the local government and there was need to improve collaboration between the two sides.

“World Vision has been working in Malawi for nearly 40 years and we need to start seeing that households are food secure and livelihoods are improving through a number of programmes which we have embarked on for years.

“Together with District Commissioners and the local government, we should start looking at mega projects that would really demonstrate that the funding we get from donors is really making the impact that we need.

“Yes, we are making some progress but we can do more. We want to have programmes where impact is very evident in the areas where we work. We also need to ensure that programmes are sustainable,” explained Chimombo.

District Commissioner for Mzimba District, Rodney Simwaka, told Nyasa Times there was need for more collaboration with development partners like World Vision Malawi in developing the country.

“There are very visible changes and impact in all the areas that NGOs like World Vision are working. World Vision, in particular, has programmes that target the welfare of children and so far lives of children are being transformed,” remarked Simwaka.

Director of Planning and Development for Dowa District Council, Loveness Nkunika Silungwe, said the meeting was important in as far as planning of development projects is concerned.

“We need to update each other on how our development partners are assisting people they are serving. Basically, each and every development activity is supposed to appear in the district development plans. So it is important that we should get all the data and information regarding development projects that NGOs are embarking on in our districts,” she explained.

The 2021 World Vision Malawi Annual Report shows that 64,249 farming households practised improved farming technologies and that 57,615 children benefitted by having adequate food and school materials including fees.

In terms of education, the report indicates that 141,238 children from 262 primary schools and 1,917 reading camps were reached with literacy interventions while hygienically, 59,748 people gained access to clean water through 515 water sources where 113 new hand pumps were installed, 29 hand pumps were rehabilitated and 373 water taps were installed.

In the health sector, the report shows that 1,926,276 people were safeguarded from malaria, 20,268 pregnant women and lactating mothers were reached with messages to promote good feeding practices among children while 1,908 children recovered from malnutrition through Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) centres.

World Vision International is an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy organisation founded by Robert Pierce in September, 1950 in the United States and it is headquartered in Uxbridge in the United Kingdom.

