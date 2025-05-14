MCP Is Here to Stay – Visibly Vibrant Chimwendo Tells Opposition Parties Ahead of September 16 Elections

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General and Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has declared that the ruling party is firmly entrenched in power and heading for continued governance beyond the September 16 elections.

Speaking during Kamuzu Day commemorations at Mzuzu Stadium, Chimwendo Banda praised President Lazarus Chakwera for championing unity, development, and the fight against tribalism—values he said reflect the founding vision of Malawi’s first president, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

“Everything President Chakwera is doing today—promoting national unity, development, and justice—is deeply rooted in Kamuzu’s legacy. He is leading this country forward, not backwards,” Chimwendo declared.

In a bold political message, Chimwendo Banda dismissed opposition hopes of returning to power.

“Opposition parties should forget about forming government on September 16. MCP is not just present; MCP is here to stay,” he charged, drawing loud applause from supporters.

On Political Violence and Impostors

Chimwendo also distanced the MCP from recent political violence, including the burning of a DPP official’s vehicle in Dowa, warning against individuals disguising themselves as MCP members to tarnish the party’s image.

“There are people wearing MCP colours, committing acts of violence to frame the party. Let me be clear—those are not our members, and we condemn such acts in the strongest terms,” he said, urging the police to arrest and prosecute all political thugs regardless of affiliation.

On the Role of the Church and Prayer for the Nation

The MCP Secretary General also called on religious leaders to intensify prayers for the nation to be spared from hunger, floods, and disasters. However, he cautioned churches to avoid turning into political platforms.

“Let the Church stick to its spiritual role. Let it not enter into politics, just as politicians should not hijack the pulpit for campaigns,” he warned.

Chimwendo further stated that if the MCP had rejected Chakwera as its presidential candidate in the past, the country would have risked regressing into a dangerous era of tribal divisions and stagnation.

As the countdown to the next election continues, Chimwendo’s message was both a celebration of Kamuzu’s legacy and a rallying cry to MCP supporters: defend the presidency, reject division, and prepare to win—again.

