MCP, Kamuzu’s family remember Malawi founding president Ngwazi Banda

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Monday December 3 held a memorial service for its patriach and founding father of the Malawi nation, president Ngwazi Hastings Kamuzu Banda anf laud wreaths at his mausoleum, a walking distance from the party headquarters in Lilongwe.

Those in attendance included party president and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera and his wife, Kamuzu’s long-time companion and official hostess Cecilia Kadzamira, MCP officials and Kamuzu’s family members.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chakwera said Kamuzu laid the foundation for Malawi’s development and that the country has stagnated in development since Kamuzu left office.

Chakwera urged the party’s members to be united and overcome challenges of today as Kamuzu did in pursuing independence and developing the country.

Speaking on behalf of Kamuzu’s family, Ken Kandodo said they were grateful with the memorial tower constructed on tax payer’s money but said government has not fulfilled its promise to build a museum at the mausoleum where people can learn about Kamuzu.

He said Kamuzu left a legacy more lasting than bronze as his rule was characterised by stability, food security and self-sufficiency – in stark contrast to Malawi’s current plight.

Ngwazi Kamuzu Banda aka ‘Alidzi’ of the generation of African nationalist leaders that came to power at independence, led in the struggle against colonialists in the 1960s before forming the first indigenous Malawian government in 1964.

Kamuzu, who is believed to have been born on February 15 1898, died at a South African hospital on November 25 1997. And laid to rest on December 3 1997.

He ruled Malawi from July 6 1964 but was defeated by Bakili Muluzi and his United Democratic Front (UDF) in the first post-independence multiparty general elections on May 21 1994.

