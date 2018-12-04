MCP, Kamuzu’s family remember Malawi founding president Ngwazi Banda

December 4, 2018 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Monday December 3 held a memorial service for its patriach and founding father of the Malawi nation, president Ngwazi  Hastings Kamuzu Banda anf laud  wreaths at his mausoleum, a walking distance from the party headquarters in Lilongwe.

In memory of Kamuzu Banda

Kandodo Banda: ‘Ngwazi’ left a legacy more lasting than bronze

Chakwera greets Mama Kadzamira at Kamuzu’s memorial

Those in attendance included party president and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera and his wife, Kamuzu’s long-time companion  and official hostess Cecilia Kadzamira, MCP officials  and Kamuzu’s family members.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chakwera said Kamuzu laid the foundation for Malawi’s development and that the country has stagnated in development since Kamuzu left office.

Chakwera urged the party’s members to be united and overcome challenges of today as Kamuzu did in pursuing independence and developing the country.

Speaking on behalf of Kamuzu’s family, Ken Kandodo said they were grateful with the memorial tower constructed on tax payer’s money but said government has not fulfilled its promise to build a museum at the mausoleum  where people can learn about Kamuzu.

He said Kamuzu left a legacy more lasting than bronze as his rule was  characterised by stability, food security and self-sufficiency – in stark contrast to Malawi’s current plight.

Ngwazi Kamuzu Banda aka ‘Alidzi’ of the generation of African nationalist leaders that came to power at independence, led in the struggle against colonialists in the 1960s before forming the first indigenous Malawian government in 1964.

Kamuzu, who is believed to have been born on February 15 1898, died at a South African hospital on November 25 1997. And laid to rest on December 3 1997.

He ruled Malawi from July 6 1964 but was defeated by Bakili Muluzi and his United Democratic Front (UDF) in the first post-independence multiparty general elections on May 21 1994.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
KaitanoShaft Sachapandimadzi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Shaft Sachapandimadzi
Guest
Shaft Sachapandimadzi

Remembering a foreigner of a Ghanaian origin in Malawi. It reminds me of Mahatma Ghandhi all foreigners but only Kamuzu is recognised why ??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

Everything is possible in Malawi, even having someone like you and your stupid comment is possible as well.
Ndipamene udziwile kuti umbuli ukanalipo!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes