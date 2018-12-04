Police arrest Mchinji agro-dealer found with Fisp Coupons, swindle Demeter

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested an agro-dealer, Mathews Phiri, 32, for allegedly misappropriating money for Demeter Agricultural Limited and being found in possession of 61 Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) coupons bearing Chikwawa District serial numbers.

Mchinji Police Station spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said the suspect was arrested last week following a complaint from the company’s area manager Reuben Kapondera

Lubrino said Demeter Agricultural Limited supplied Phiri with 2 500 packets of different seeds to sell to Fisp beneficiaries.

He said Phiri sold most of the coupons but did not remit the money to the company.

“Phiri’s business secured a contract with the government to sell seeds to 2018/19 Fisp beneficiaries in Mchinji and Demeter Agricultural Limited supplied him with 2 500 packets of different seeds out of which he sold 1 979 packets,” Lubrino said.

He said the suspect only remitted 58 coupons but could not account for K4 309 400 for the packets of seeds sold.

The police publicist said the suspect requested the police to allow him to replace the coupons and on November 27 2018, he brought 61 coupons which are bearing Chikwawa District serial numbers, a development which prompted police to record a fresh case of unlawful possession of official documents.

Phiri comes from Njati Village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :