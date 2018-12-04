Mzuzu Squirrels Park the best in Malawi, says Lucius Banda after concert with Lulu, Black Missionaries

Malawi music kingpin Lucius Banda has hailed Squirrels Park managing director Tobias Keliophus for building a magnificent venue in Mzuzu near the stadium , saying it is the best in Malawi.

Banda said this after performing with his Zembani Band, Lulu, and the Black Missionaries Band on Saturday at the venue.

The live concert, which spilled to the early morning hours of Sunday, saw fans refusing to leave the venue, demanding more songs.

This followed an announcement by Banda and his Black Missionaries’ counterparts that the Mzuzu show might be their last this year.

Mzuzu-based reggae artist, Fitz Gerald Simfukwe of the Meditates Band, curtain-raised the show with his new hits Bilimankhwe and Ndalemba Kalata as well as other songs from his Kadunduli 1 and 2 albums.

Other artists who impressed during the event are Sam Smack and Nepman.

Lucius Banda’s new song Kuyenda Ngati Nkhunda and Kupupuluma also made the patrons’ night.

Gospel artist Thoko Katimba was a surprise guest at the event as he dished out Ndalipeza Banja and Mbuye Mwasintha Nyengo Zanga which forced patrons onto the dancing floor.

Lulu’s Ziwalo Zanga, Ndidalira and other songs from The Black Missionaries sent patrons into a frenzy.

“We are thankful for the support given to us. This weekend we have been here in the North with good patronage in all our shows,” said Black Missionaries leader Anjiru Fumulani.

He also applauded the fusion of gospel artist Katimba during the show, saying the action binds them together as united musicians.

Keliophus hailed the impressive patronage of fans, saying it will encourage him to bring more musicians to the Northern Region.

One of the patrons, Peter Ngala, praised the bands for their good performances saying the show was worth their money.

