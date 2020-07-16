MCP lawmaker Mwalwanda dies of coronavirus amid spike in cases

Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) Member of Parliament for Karonga Central constituency Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda has died after he publicly announced he tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus.

According to a memo sent to members of Parliament and staff, Mwalwanda passed on at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Leader of the House who is also Minister of Homeland Security and MCP Director of Youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has confirmed that Mwalwanda was “hospitalised and suddenly died.”

Recently, the late Mwalwanda posted on his facebook page that he had tested positive of Coronavirus amid a sharp rise in the number of virus cases in the country.

Mwalwanda’s political rival Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo who is likely going to replace him in a by election said “my thoughts and condolences are with the family at this difficult and distressing time.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!