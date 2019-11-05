MCP leaders spouses visit victims of Malawi police rape at Nsundwe

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and the party vice president Sidik Mia’s spouses on Tuesday visited victims of the infamous Nsundwe rape victims.

Monica Chakwera and Abida Mia MP travelled to Nsundwe to hear from the victims who police officers allegedly raped them in retaliation to the stoning to death of a police officer.

Both Chakwera and Mia listened attentively as the victims narrated their ordeals when the police officers stormed their homes and allegedly raped them.

The two spouses of the most powerful politician in the main opposition managed to raise K1.5 million which they donated to the victims and other essentials both food and non-food.

The NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) documented accounts from women and girls who said they had been sexually assaulted by police officers.

“While NGO-GCN advocate justice on the case [the killing of the police officer], the network is disturbed with reports that some of the police officers dispatched in the area … raped women, defiled self-boarding girl students, tortured people and looted private property,” read its report.

The report, which described how police officers threw teargas and broke into houses, demanded that the president and other authorities ensure the allegations were thoroughly investigated and perpetrators punished. “ No one is above the law and the rule of law must be respected,” said the report.

Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa said the police were probing the allegations but the UN and other international organisations have asked for an independent probe into the matter.

