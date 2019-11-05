Convict released from prison, kills new lover to his wife

A manhunt has been launched in Dowa for an ex-convict who had just been released from prison and allegedly killed a man for marrying his wife while he was in prison.

Mponela police deputy publicist Macpatson Msadala said the wife, Charity Fuluzimanga refused to go back into marriage with the ex-convict.

He said Fuluzimanga decided to stay put with her 54-year-old lover, John Chitulutseni from Kapote village in chief Dzoole’s area in the district.

In Chitipa, a 33-year-old Lutamayo Kamwela has been killed for allegedly going out with a married woman.

Police spokesperson in Chitipa said Kamwela was allegedly in love affair with Michael Sibale’s second wife, Anna Ndimbwa.

“On November 3, 2019, the deceased went to Katendo river for bathing. Whilst there, Anne Ndimbwa followed and the two started making love.

“The husband who knew about the affair followed and found them making love. He stabbed Kamwela with a knife on the chest twice and Kamwela died on the spot,” said Simwaka.

He said the suspect has since escaped to Tanzaia with his first wife.

Both Sibale and the deceased hailed from Epison Mwang’amba village in chief Kameme’s area in Chitipa.

