Muslim Association of Malawi backs community in Mangochi hijab gear wrangle

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) say Muslims in Mangochi are justified to demand that their girls go to school putting on a hijab—a gear covering the head and the neck worn by Muslim women and girls in public places.

This follows disagreements which have gone violent between the Anglican church and the Muslim community at Mmanga schools in Mangochi over the Muslim gear.

Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, spokesperson of MAM, said the Anglican management was wrong to bar Muslim students from wearing jihabs at the schools, saying this was religious intolerance.

He said there was need for the ministry of Education to intervene on the matter.

“It is also our wish that this impasse ends. However, we wonder why this is only the case at Mmanga. This should be done by all necessary stakeholders for tolerance and peace to prevail,” he said.

Public Affairs Committee publicist Father Peter Mulomole said his organization is ready to mediate on the matter, saying there was need for urgent need for dialogue between the warring parties.

The Muslim community demand that all school authorities should respect the Constitution and thus allow Muslim female students to put on hijab or dress Islamically in class or around the schools.

