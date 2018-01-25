MCP downplays infighting, Chakwera to liberate Malawians from the jaws of corruption by DPP -Ching’oma

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has been touted as a man to deliver Malawi from the rogue nation status (Shithole) as the party has said it will pull stronger in one direction to win next year’s elections.

MCP politburo is divided; there’s the pro-Chakwera and the anti-Chakwera camps which are so much into their never-ending tug-of-war that they seem to be oblivious to the fact that next tripartite elections are only about 15 months away.

But the party leadership has attributed it to have been influenced by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party DPP leadership which is desperate to divert people’s attention from its current failed governance.

MCP deputy spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma has said the wrangles that are there aren’t as significant as the media would want to portray it.

“The wrangles concern just a few disgruntled individuals in the national executive committee, who don’t even have a following,” he said about the nameless rebels.

Apparently he was referring to MCP first deputy president Richard Msowoya, secretary general Gustav Kaliwo and Tony Kandiero.

But in a published interview when he was asked to name the disgruntled indibvuduals, Ching’oma said: “These are people who don’t wish MCP and Malawi well. They are at pains to see people flocking into the party, which is very unfortunate. When the party is at the grassroot, garnering support for 2019 elections, these individuals aren’t there. They only show up in this time of turmoil. There is no doubt they are agents of other parties that do not mean well both to MCP and to the nation. But MCP, through the leadership of Chakwera, has shown that democracy really exists.

“The image that should go out there is that MCP is very accommodative and believes in members working together for the benefit of the party and the nation. We are pleased to note that people in society are showing interest to serve the party in different positions.”

Ching’oma said MCP is the party of the moment, a train unstoppable.

“There was a time people called it a regional party. At this point, I think we look at how people of good standing in the society are joining MCP. MCP remains the only hope for Malawians with Lazarus Chakwera as its leader,” he said,

Ching’oma also defended the expression of interest byobusinessman and politician Sidik Mia to run for the post of deputy president at the convetion.

“MCP is in a rebuilding exercise and we are happy to see people of influence in society showing interest to serve the party in different portfolios. It is also pleasing that these people are joining the party way before the convention is held. As a party, we know that joining a party at the convention is not a good test because the delegates don’t have time to scrutinise the person. When a person has expressed interest to join the party it does not necessarily mean that they have assumed that position, no,” he said.

Ching’oma also said secretary general Kaliwo had “self-dismissal” after he boycotted party duties for over two years in a row and has missed more than five national executive committee (NEC) meetings, saying pary constitution stipulates when one misses three NEC meetings, it is self dismissal.

He said MCP is a government-in waiting and is ready to govern as the party has been so vibrant in Parliament in conjunction with other opposition parties.

“ If there has been a parliamentary tenure where government has been held on its toes, it is this one—the 2014—2019 Parliament. Through Parliament, corrupt practices have been uncovered. MCP’s performance in Parliament is commendable. Malawians can attest to this,” said Ching’oma.

As Corruption in state-owned enterprises and other public institutions has undermined government’s programs to address poverty and unemployment. MCP is ready to confront corruption and state capture in all its forms, according to Ching’oma.

He said MCP wants to liberate Malawians from the jaws of rampant corruption by the DPP government.

