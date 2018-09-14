MCP parroting Chilima mantra on one million jobs in Malawi

The ‘Chilima factor’ is dominating the promises for Malawi ahead of May 21 2019 elections as vice-president Saulos Chilima promises to create one million jobs in the country within a year has also been parroted by main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chilima, who dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June and is now leading the newly established United Transformation Movement (UTM), drew criticism from President Peter Mutharika, DPP and MCP after he said he would create one million jobs in the first year in office once voted into power.

Mutharika said this was impossible.

But after immediate past president Joyce Banda recebtly backed the Chilima vision, saying it is possible to create one million jobs in the country within a year , the MCP has ironically also conceded the job creation plan can work.

MCP national campaign director Moses Kunkuyu said it is indeed possible to create even over one million jobs.

Kunkuyu told a news conference in Blantyre on Wednesday his party has come up with National Service Programme which will create jobs for the youth in the country if elected into government.

Chilima promised to create a K40 billion fund to spur job creation if his UTM is ushered into power during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

He urged Malawians to be optimistic and not pessimistic if the country is to move forward. It was in this regard that he unveiled a K40 billion fund—to be sourced locally through pension funds and other sources—to empower small and medium-scale enterprises and create jobs.

He said: “There is evidence that it is possible that we will create one million jobs. Job creation can be done in many ways. There are informal and formal sectors of employment.

“The K40 billion fund will benefit women, youths, the elderly and people with disabilities who will be given K200 000 each as start-up. If we disburse the K200 000s to 200 000 people who will employ at least one person each, we will have 400 000 jobs.

“The public sector will recruit and the private sector will also be provided an enabling environment to grow and create jobs. If anyone comes and tells you it is impossible to create one million jobs, tell them it is possible… N’zotheka.”

Chilima, who worked in the private sector where he rose to become the first Malawian managing director for Airtel Malawi Limited before Mutharika picked him as his running mate in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections, said more jobs would be created through agricultural cooperatives, establishment of meg farms and revival of the Nsanje World Inland Port initiated by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

He said it is possible for the beneficiaries of the planned K40 billion scheme to grow and employ more people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :