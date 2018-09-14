MCP parroting Chilima mantra on one million jobs in Malawi

September 14, 2018

The ‘Chilima factor’ is dominating the promises for Malawi ahead of May 21 2019 elections as vice-president Saulos Chilima  promises to create one million jobs in the country within a year has also been parroted by main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima with MCP president Lazarous Chakwera: One million job  creation possible

Chilima, who dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June and is now leading the newly established United Transformation Movement (UTM), drew criticism from President Peter Mutharika, DPP  and MCP after he said he would create one million jobs in the first year in office once voted into power.

Mutharika said this was impossible.

But after immediate past president Joyce Banda  recebtly backed the Chilima vision, saying  it is possible to create one million jobs in the country within a year , the MCP has ironically also conceded  the job creation plan can work.

MCP national campaign director Moses Kunkuyu said  it is indeed possible to create even over one million jobs.

Kunkuyu told a news conference in Blantyre on Wednesday his party has  come up with National Service Programme which will create jobs for the youth in the country if elected into government.

Chilima promised to create a K40 billion fund to spur job creation if his UTM is ushered into power during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

He urged Malawians to be optimistic and not pessimistic if the country is to move forward. It was in this regard that he unveiled a K40 billion fund—to be sourced locally through pension funds and other sources—to empower small and medium-scale enterprises and create jobs.

He said: “There is evidence that it is possible that we will create one million jobs. Job creation can be done in many ways. There are informal and formal sectors of employment.

“The K40 billion fund will benefit women, youths, the elderly and people with disabilities who will be given K200 000 each as start-up. If we disburse the K200 000s to 200 000 people who will employ at least one person each, we will have 400 000 jobs.

“The public sector will recruit and the private sector will also be provided an enabling environment to grow and create jobs. If anyone comes and tells you it is impossible to create one million jobs, tell them it is possible… N’zotheka.

Chilima, who worked in the private sector where he rose to become the first Malawian managing director for Airtel Malawi Limited before Mutharika picked him as his running mate in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections, said more jobs would be created through agricultural cooperatives, establishment of meg farms and revival of the Nsanje World Inland Port initiated by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

He said it is possible for the beneficiaries of the planned K40 billion scheme to grow and employ more people.

Mwini Zinthu
Guest
Mwini Zinthu

Chilima is the pace maker like it or not. He is influential – when he speaks everybody be it the state president or leader of opposition listens attentively. A character of a leader Malawi needs to propel development forward

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
Hen Chinkhuku
Guest
Hen Chinkhuku

what will be their wages for 12 months?????????.Indeed this is baby thinking…200,000 start-up for borrower who employs one person, then after a month what happens? Chilima!!!this is not selling Airtel Units where you were milkingfrom customers with Zaphweka Competitions by fooling people to subscribe more to win minibus…

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
BOLINGO
Guest
BOLINGO

Man Chinkhuku that type of your thinking can not take us anywhere

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
kavibangwa
Guest
kavibangwa

AYAYAYI!!! This kind of thinking will lead us no where. u are the kind of people who believe to do business u nid a huge sum of capital, i tell u business requires brains, perseverance and determination.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
oyikonda malawi
Guest
oyikonda malawi

osamawonesa umbuli pa gulu inu, this is clear

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Nox Nthambi
Guest
Nox Nthambi

Mutharika and Chakwera eating their own vomit kkkkkkkk. UTM is a game changer in Malawi. You are yet to hear the best from SKC

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mande
Guest
Mande

Making promises is easy. Fulfilling promises is hard. So, those who want to be fooled will believe what is impossible to achieve.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago

