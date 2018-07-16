MCP prides itself on structures: ‘Physical offices crucial in running party affairs’

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said it has a strong belief that its many strengths including the ownership of office structures across the country have helped the party reach to its current “great status.”

The party’s campaign director, Moses Kunkuyu, said the continued existence of the party structures attests to the strength of the party and makes it more established.

The former information minister said political parties world over do understand the importance of having physical party offices saying this builds confidence in the minds of their followers.

He said it is difficult in developed countries to trust a party with power when it has no traceable address as has been the case in Malawi.

“This is a common trend in Malawi and when people don’t know where their leaders could be found, they feel detached from them,” said Kunkuyu.

Malawi political parties, over 55 of them, do not have built official party offices.

Speaking during the official launch of the MCP office in Blantyre North Constituency, Kunkuyu said the building was meant for ease of recruitment and administration since people are interested to be part of the change.

“It will be easier to establish our membership in terms of numbers but also make it easier in sharing other pieces of information pertaining to the vision of the party like its manifesto,” said Kunkuyu.

“No matter how small an office is going to be but we will make sure that every office has at least a computer and a mini library section where information about the party and it’s history can be obtained.” He said

He revealed that they are training constituency secretaries in computer literacy so that they can make use of modern ways of information storage and sharing.

On the ongoing voter registration, Kunkuyu said they are working tooth and nail, as a party, to make sure that voter apathy does not continue in the next phases.

Last week, MCP blamed the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for not doing enough on civic education for the voter apathy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :