MCP primary polls losing candidate finally goes to court

December 7, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary election losing candidate Patrick Bandawe has finally taken his party to court for its failure to declare him winner in last week’s polls.

Bandawe: Goes to court

Bandawe said he is not satisfied with the outcome of the mediation talks he had with party officials.

“The officials conceded in my face that I won the elections, not Juliana Lunguzi but said they had to make a political decision in her favour, this is why I have now gone to the court,” he said.

He said it was unfair that the party declared Lunguzi winner after the presiding officer duly declared him winner.

“What I want is justice, nothing else,” said Bandawe, adding, “I am the rightful winner of the primary elections.”

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said it was the wish of the party to resolve the issue within the party hierarchy without going to the courts.

He said the party, however, regrets that Bandawe has resolved to go to the courts instead of taking the party advice.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Agenda Setting Theory Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Inu ngati munawina imani ngati independent. That is what all your friends in the past have done.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes