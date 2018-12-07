MCP primary polls losing candidate finally goes to court

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary election losing candidate Patrick Bandawe has finally taken his party to court for its failure to declare him winner in last week’s polls.

Bandawe said he is not satisfied with the outcome of the mediation talks he had with party officials.

“The officials conceded in my face that I won the elections, not Juliana Lunguzi but said they had to make a political decision in her favour, this is why I have now gone to the court,” he said.

He said it was unfair that the party declared Lunguzi winner after the presiding officer duly declared him winner.

“What I want is justice, nothing else,” said Bandawe, adding, “I am the rightful winner of the primary elections.”

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said it was the wish of the party to resolve the issue within the party hierarchy without going to the courts.

He said the party, however, regrets that Bandawe has resolved to go to the courts instead of taking the party advice.

