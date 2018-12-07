Standard Bank re-opens Private Banking in Blantyre

Standard Bank has re-launched its Private Banking suite in Blantyre following an extensive refurbishment which has seen the suite relocating from opposite Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel to behind the same Regional office premises.

The new suite is more spacious and ambient to provide an exclusive private banking experience as well as on-boarding of customers for Standard Bank’s #247 digital banking.

Head of Personal & Business Banking Dr Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika said opening of the Blantyre suite is part of the bank’s current strategy to harness customer relations in a manner that recognizes that both traditional and digital banking play complementary roles.

“Private banking is primarily built and based on relationship. At Standard Bank, we realize that the classic relationship-driven business model in private banking will not become obsolete. In turn, there will be a shift from personal to digitalization-enabled client interactions: or what is called a ‘high-touch, high-tech’ model,” she said.

Chaika said the new private suite is designed to create a tailor-made medium for managing Standard Bank relations with customers in a conducive and exclusive environment.

“As a bank we’ll continue with investments in improving digital banking while at the same time creating exclusive experiences for our private banking customers,” she said.

Blantyre based private banking costumer Gladson Kuyeri hailed Standard Bank for bringing a new experience to private banking customers.

“This is a very exciting development, I have been a customer for private banking for some time now and moving into this spacious place is quite exciting. It is an environment befitting corporate executives and I should not hesitate to say that Standard Bank has put their game on another level,” Kuyeri, a marketer working for MTL, said.

The new suite will give customers different offers and options which include dedicated space for meetings, a 247 booth or space to provide digital banking support and on-boarding, Bancassurance Services (Income Protect & TravelSure),E-Commerce with Visa Platinum Debit Cards,Spot Forex Sales and Remittances, Different types of loans (Vehicle, Home & Personal Term Revolving Loans),Designated Express Queue for cash transactions (Deposits & Withdrawals)Dedicated Transaction Bankers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :