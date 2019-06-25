MCP rebuffs government on settling looting bills

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has strongly denied taking responsibility of settling bills for the damaged properties during the June 20 demonstrations and other costs of post-elections demonstrations.

The development comes after Homeland Security Minister Nicholus Dausi told parliament on Tuesday that calculation to find the total cost of damaged properties is underway and that thereafter will be submitted to MCP and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who were the main organizers for the mass protests to settle.

“We are counting the cost of all properties damaged or stolen and compensation for those injured. We will present this to HRDC and MCP,” Dausi told Parliament.

But on his part, MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka wondered why Dausi could issue such remarks while the matter is still under investigations.

Mkaka further distanced his party from taking any responsibility in settling the costs of the vandalized and stolen properties arguing it is Malawians who marched not MCP as a party.

“We wonder why they want to bring the bill to us when it’s Malawians who demonstrated to express their anger” said Mkaka.

HRDC Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence said his body will comment on the matter after the investigations by the government through the Homeland Security Ministry are over.

Dowa East legislator Richard Chimwendo Banda said that the ministerial statement was supposed to mention the Police invasion to the MCP headquarters twice without any form of violence.

“I was there at one time and what we saw there was pathetic, it was the police who started that and there was nothing else on the ground. Now for the Minister to come to talk about that without mentioning that is a selective approach to what is supposed to be a serious matter on the floor,” he pointed out.

Banda said the party condemns violence at any given time and it only recognize the constitution allows for a peaceful demonstrations as such it does not condone any form of violence.

“That’s why when the police call us we work with the police to make sure that there is peace in the country,” he added.

MCP has been holding protests following the announcement of presidential results last month.

On June 20, MCP and UTM Party joined nationwide protests organised by HRDC demanding the resignation of MEC chairperson Jane Ansah for election irregularities.

During the protests, property was destroyed and some police officers assaulted.

