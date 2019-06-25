Beauty contest held at Natural Resource College: Mr and Miss NRC crowned courtesy of Airtel Malawi

Students from Natural Resource College (NRC) of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Tonnex Kendie Banda and Eunice Senzani were over the weekend immersed in a total happiness after emerging winners of Mr and Miss NRC respectively.

The beauty pageant took place as an item in a massive social weekend ran from Friday 21st June to Saturday 22nd June at Natural Resource College (NRC) organized by the students union with support from Airtel Malawi.

Hairy slim tall guy, Banda won against other four Contesters in men’s categories while ever smile Senzani outshined five other contestants.

They both went away with one Airtel internet MIFI each as a present.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times after emerging winners they both expressed gratitude and hope that winning the tittles would open doors to several opportunities.

Senzani said: “I feel so happy to be the 2019 Miss NRC and glory to God for making it possible. I promise to champion girl child education and to be a person looked to by others as an example to be imitated in terms of Charity as I carry the NRC flag.”

She further said she would want to empower women in terms of fashion and beauty.

Banda has since promised to work in the interest of fellow students and to be an ambassador for the young people in various spheres.

Airtel Malawi’s head of Data and Devices Marketing Masiya Mazaza said they offered support as part of corporate social responsibility and also considering that Airtel is a youth-centred brand.

“As Airtel, what we are doing here is to make sure we connect and engage with our customers, as a brand, we are youth centred and that we always do things that the youth can connect with, we also want to create a vibrant youth which can also drive the economy in Malawi,” he said.

Mazaza said as Airtel they are also expected to go in 22 universities across the country to engage with youthful customers to have clear understanding of Airtel services and products.

The event was spiced up with music by Phyzix and Black Missionaries.

