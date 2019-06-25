UTM, PP fail grade in business committee: MCP, DPP, UDF make it

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has said Malawi Congresss Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) qualify for representation in the House’s Business Committee.

Madam Speaker however said UTM Party which scooped four legislators, Aford with one MP and People’s Party (PP) which has five members in the House have not qualified for the Business Committee.

She said this is in line with Standing Order 155.

The Business Committee comprises the Speaker, the Leader of the House, leader of Opposition, Government Chief Whip, leaders of political parties not in government, opposition party whips and deputy speakers as ex-officio members.

This, means, the three parties in the Business Committee, will have spokespersons to responds to bills brought to the House.

UDF, which has 10 MPs will claim its voice in the House, after it lost its identity in Parliament during the last cohort when it was booted out of the Business Committee following the party’s decision to move to government benches in the National Assembly.

Now UDF will have an opportunity to determine the number of MPs to any committee of the House.

Lilian Patel will lead UDF in the House, while John Chikalimba MP for Zomba Changalume is PP leader and deputised by Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua.

The Business Committee proposes the programme for a Parliament meeting and determines the order of business for each day, days and amount of time allocated for debate in the assembly, according to Standing Order 156 (1).

