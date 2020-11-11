MCP retain Lilongwe, Karonga parliamentary seats: UDF wins Chikwawa  by-elections

November 11, 2020 Wanga Gwede & Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango – Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has retained its  two parliamentary seats in in Lilongwe North West and Karonga Central Constituencies while opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has been victorious in Makhawira Ward in Chikwawa District during the Tuesday by-elections.

Boti Phiri wins Lilongwe North West West Constituency
Mwalwanda: MP-elect for Karonga Central

In a highly contested  Karonga Central where five candidates conteste ;  Leonard Mwalwanda of MCP, Frank Mwenefumbo for UTM party, Ernest Mwalughali for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Nellie Sichali for Mbakuwaku Movement for Development,  according to results released by Returning officer  Paul Kalilombe, the MCP retained the seat with a narrow margin.

MCP’s  candidate Leonard Mwalwanda  polled 6763 votes ahead of  UTM Party’s Frank Mwenifumbo  who got 6021 votes.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of  MCP Member of Parliament to Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda who died few months ago Covid 19.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Dr. Anthony Mkumbwa has hailed electoral stakeholders for conducting peaceful and orderly elections.

MEC is yet to declare the results as official.

In Lilongwe North West a seat which was held by MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera before he resigned to run and win the State presidency, has been reclaimed by the party through its candidate Mphatso Jones Boti who defeated five candidates Goodwell Ndiwo Banda (Independent), Blessings Bokola (DPP), Chimwemwe Kameta (Independent), Bryson Majoni (independent), and Christopher Njerengo (MMD).

UDF led by Atupele Muluzi has won Makhwira Ward un Chikwawa District.

6 Comments
nyarugwe
2 hours ago

Do not count UDF out yet, it may replace DPP

Alungwana
2 hours ago

Now time to go back to work.
Campaign is over

The Sniper
2 hours ago

Ndizimenezotu! kaya ma prophecy a one Party system aja nanga ndife timanenera ngati? DPP kuli chuu Ulendo wosabwelelanso uwu! MCP moto kuti buuuuu!

James chibisa
3 hours ago

Ndiye muziti kukhalenso Re-run between Mwalwanda ndi Mwenefumbo?? This LAW INTERPRETATION pena pake imakhala ngati a Joke bwanji…

Kumavalo Nsamaonetsa Nyoni
3 hours ago
Reply to  James chibisa

Re count not re run

The Sniper
2 hours ago
Reply to  James chibisa

Why having a re run? come on! a different of 741 is too much wawa! MCP moto kuti buuuuuuu!

