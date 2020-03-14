MCP say Mutharika has taken dangerous route on Cabinet: Showboating politicians risk purge

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has criticed the decision by President Peter Mutharika to fire all ministers and plans to incorporate Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) partner United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Cabinet – which may be bloated – ahead of the forthcoming presidential fresh election.

MCP spokesman Maurice Munthali said Mutharika was acting to please his new allies – UDF.

“If that is the route that a president takes, then it is dangerous because you don’t run a government (by) appeasing people,” said Munthali.

“You have to run the government in a way that benefits the people of the country.”

Political commentators are saying Mutharika should ignore showboating politicians when hiring the new ministers.

President Mutharika is beckoned to “reward competence and hard work”, as government insiders criticised ministers who had spent much of their time to build their public profiles.

Mutharika dissolved the Cabinet a day after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s, application for a stay order to stop electoral processes until the appeal case is heard.

The High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court ruled on February 3 this year nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election and ordered fresh election to be held within 150 days.

Mutharika is attempting to quash the fresh election that would require him to win more than a 50 percent majority to secure a second term.

He has filed an appeal against the court’s decision to nullify election results that had declared him the winner with just 35.8 percent of the vote.

The unexpected dissolution of cabinet was announced in a statement by government chief secretary Lloyd Muhara.

Until the appointment of a new cabinet, all ministerial powers, functions and responsibilities will be exercised by the president.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :