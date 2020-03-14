UTM patron Masangwi says clenched fist to replace handshake: Tells Malawians to be alert on coronavirus

UTM Party patron Noel Masangwi has told people in Chikwawa to be alert on the coronavirus pandemic, advising them to visit their nearest health facility if they feel the symptoms of the deadly disease.

Masangwi said this on Friday during a UTM political rally at Mapelera in Chikwawa.

He advised the people to take measures to prevent this raging global pandemic.

Masangwi told the people that Malawi is a member of the global village and therefore prone to catching the disease, adding that it was the reason why the people must be vigilant in taking preventive measures.

“Our distinguished chiefs, next time we come here, don’t be surprised when you see us going straight to speak without giving you a handshake.

“It is because among other things, a coronavirus can be transmitted through a handshake. What is important is we need to observe high levels of hygiene such as washing our hands regularly and avoiding bodily contacts.

“We also urge government not to keep sleeping like it is doing but to be on the alert, and to put measures to ensure that the virus does not penetrate our borders,” said Masangwi.

On the UTM/MCP alliance, he said the MCP/UTM led government will create a framework regime which will help accelerate economic development and provide opportunities to local Malawians to engage in enterprise.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :