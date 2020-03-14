New MHRC chairperson vows to monitor rights violations run up to fresh election

Newly elected chairperson for the state run Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has vowed to monitor human rights violations in the run up to the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election on May 19.

Reverend Patrick Semphere was elected by his fellow MHRC commissioners on Friday and he will lead the organization for the next three years.

“We are now in a campaign season so we will pay attention to human rights violations connected to this political season,” he said.

President Peter Mutharika has already been condemned for ordering the arrest of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who had threatened to shut down state residences to force the president fire Malawi Electoral Commission commissioners as recommended by the Constitutional Court and the parliamentary Public Appointments Committee.

Ansah said on Friday the commissioners were not resigning.

Semphere also said the MHRC will pay special attention to the abductions and killings of people with albinism as well as domestic violence.

The commission has nine members who include the ombudsman and the Law Commissioner.

