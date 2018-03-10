Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has downplayed the announcement of long serving members Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma that she was leaving the political party.
Chatinkha in company of her partner, Chauncy Mopho Jere a known Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sympathiser, on Friday told journalists that she was leaving MCP because of its new brand of politics which she says does not auger well with her spiritual life.
The party’s spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma, who is also legislator for Lilongwe Rural East, said MCP couldn’t comment on the matter, saying Chatinkha was running away as her behaviour had been against the guidelines of the party.
“Good riddance. It’s good that she voluntarily left MCP,” said Ching’oma. “But we cannot comment about people who resign through media briefings but when they joined MCP they didn’t join via media briefings.”.
This is second resignation in MCP in a week following the earlier one by member of Parliament (MP) for Salima Central, Felix Jumbe.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "MCP says Chatinkha’s resignation is ‘good riddance’"
This is timely where wheat & chaff is separated. The counterfeit is now rooted out & the authentic is moving strong. The foul mouthed woman & her rotten allies are voluntarily leaving MCP. Farewell Madam go where you truly belong!
although I don’t support MCP but the attitude of this woman leaves a lot to be desired those of who who are going to welcome her to your party just know want kind of person she . she is a nasty piece of work. Jumbe and her left MCP long time. Kukhala muchipani sakakamizi, if you see that your party is practising something that is in conflict with what we believe, you leave osati phokoso ndi ntopola ayi mayi. penadi sukulu sithanthiza eti. UMUNTHU SULIRA SUKULU