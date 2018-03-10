MCP says Chatinkha’s resignation is ‘good riddance’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has downplayed the announcement of long serving members Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma that she was leaving the political party.

Chatinkha in company of her partner, Chauncy Mopho Jere a known Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sympathiser, on Friday told journalists that she was leaving MCP because of its new brand of politics which she says does not auger well with her spiritual life.

The party’s spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma, who is also legislator for Lilongwe Rural East, said MCP couldn’t comment on the matter, saying Chatinkha was running away as her behaviour had been against the guidelines of the party.

“Good riddance. It’s good that she voluntarily left MCP,” said Ching’oma. “But we cannot comment about people who resign through media briefings but when they joined MCP they didn’t join via media briefings.”.

This is second resignation in MCP in a week following the earlier one by member of Parliament (MP) for Salima Central, Felix Jumbe.

