Blue Products Company helps in keeping Malawi girls in school,  donates sanitary pads

Blue Products Company Limited on Friday made a donation of sanitary pads and various stationary materials to Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) worth K2 million as one way of helping in keeping girl children in school.

The items were received by First Lady Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Blue Products Company Limited Managing Director, Mlenga Mvula said his company decided to make the donation to help BEAM in its quest of keeping girl children in school.

“The First Lady and BEAM Trust have been up and down trying to help in girl child education in the country. On the other hand, the State President advocates for citizens to be patriotic.

“So as a company, we thought it wise to come and make this donation to help BEAM in fulfilling its quest,” said Mvula.

He explained that the items are going to help in girl child education as there will be reduced cases of girls absconding classes when experiencing their menstrual circles due to lack of sanitary pads.

“We would also like to adopt a school where we will be making a monthly donation to ensure that girls are empowered with proper and quality education,” said Mvula, who is heading the family business currently operating from South Africa but intends to open branches in Malawi come end of this March.

In his remarks, BEAM Trust chairperson, Dingiswayo Jere, said the donation would make a great difference in the day to day operations of BEAM.

He said her Excellency was looking at how best to keep girl children in school and concurred with Mvula that one of the challenges is that most of the girls, whether in commuting or boarding schools, fail to attend school when they reach that circle.

He said the sanitary pads will help make sure such girls attend school even when their circle does not allow them to do so.

“And one interesting thing about these products is that they are much handy because they can be put in school bags and be used anywhere anytime, which is very commendable. As BEAM, we are so much excited with the donation from Blue Products Company Limited.

“We are also encouraging other stakeholders to complement these efforts by providing a small amount, whether through cash or items, that would help schools sustain girls in school,” said Jere.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :