North Malawi water board collects K700m in 3 months: Chipopoma cha Kawiluwilu helping to raise revenue

Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) says it has collected revenue amounting to K700 million in three months following deliberate initiatives the water board launched last year (2017).

In October last year, the utility body unveiled Chipopoma cha Kawiluwilu and Rapid Results Approach (RRA) 100-days initiatives to boost revenue collection as well as data gathering.

NRWB chief executive officer, Titus Mtegha, said Friday in Mzuzu during award presentation ceremony to schemes and zones which were instrumental in the achievement of the target that the water board had set.

“Our target was to collect K400 million starting from October 5 to January 12, but we surpassed the target by collecting K700 million.

“We also managed to reduce non-revenue water by two per cent. The sales volumes were increased by three per cent and the long disconnected accounts which are hovering around 10, 000 were reduced by around 1, 000,” he said.

Chief Director in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dickson Chunga, hailed NRWB for setting the pace in implementing the initiatives.

“NRWB has set the pace for other institutions to follow in implementing the Rapid Results Approach methodology which was introduced last year.

“Our role as government in these initiatives is to provide capacity through workshop provision on the modalities of this methodology,” Chunga said.

Ten NRWB schemes and zones were awarded with trophies for being instrumental in the achievement and Songwe station won two trophies.

