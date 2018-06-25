MCP sets aside K150 million for voter registration exercise

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has set aside K150 million for different activities and logistical issues in preparation for the voters’ registration with the first phase running from 26 June to 9 July.

Speaking in Dedza during a training of party monitors, the deputy treasurer General for MCP, Rhino Chiphiko, said the money would help facilitate all the activities that the party has planned to ensure a smooth process throughout the registration period.

“As a party, we have made deliberate efforts towards voter civic education to inform Malawians so that we have a good number of eligible candidates to vote in the upcoming 2019 elections,” said Chiphiko.

He added that one of the activities is to train monitors in all the centers so that they ably monitor the process of registration in their areas.

In her remarks Member of Parliament for Dedza East, Juliana Lunguzi, encouraged the monitors to spread the messages in their various churches and homes to have a good turnout of registered voters.

Lunguzi however, made a call to all aspiring candidates to respect one another more especially women in order to ensure a good environment where everyone can compete without any challenges.

“We all need to level the ground for every candidate regardless of gender to have a free and fair election that will enable everyone have a chance, because politics is a competition only one can win,” said Lunguzi.

Dedza is one of the districts to be covered in the first phase of voter registration which also covers Mchinji, Salima and Kasungu, according to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) calendar.

