MP Njikho says Mzuzu youth centre needs govt support in budget

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzuzu City Leonard Njikho on Friday asked Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development why funds have not been allocated to Mzuzu Youth Centre in 2018/19 budget.

Speaking during the Committee of Supply in Parliament in Lilongwe, the legislator said it was surprising that nothing has been allocated to Mzuzu Youth Centre yet the ministry was empowering youths in the country through sports.

He said: “In the past years, funds were being allocated to Mzuzu Youth Centre. It is astonishing that in this year’s budget, nothing has been allocated.”

According to Njikho, Mzuzu Youth Centre and stadium have unfinished projects that need funding.

In response, Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila said the ministry will provide resources to project.

“It is true that in the past funds were allocated to Mzuzu Youth Centre. I would like to inform you that we have all documents ready and our designs for the stadium are also ready and anytime the ministry will provide resources,” he said.

