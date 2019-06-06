MCP to continue with ‘Mutharika must fall’ marches against Malawi tippex-ed election

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its alliance partners vowed to continue protesting the May 21 Tripartite Elections results until justice prevails on the “fraudulent” results.

Party spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said the supporters will keep holding peaceful marches “until people are given the answers they need.”

Last Tuesday MCP supporters raided Capital Hill in Lilongwe where business was brought to a standstill as civil servants abandoned their offices.

The March was the themed ‘Mutharika must fall,” apparently from the remarks party president Lazarus Chakwera said last week that “for Malawi to progress, Mutharika must fall.”

Deputy campaign director for MCP, George Zulu said the party supporters will go back to the streets from Thursday.

“What we are doing are peaceful demonstrations. These marches will go on until this government steps down,” Zulu said.

MCP allege their leader Lazarus Chakwera was robbed of victory in the presidential race which Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Peter Mutharika was declared winner as some civil society organisations such as non-partisan Public Affairs Committee (PAC) have branded as not being credible.

Analysts also say the scar of Tippex all over the ballots, and the rush to announce the results without spending a time to study its contents suggest that the Jane Ansah led Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) did not cover itself with glory.

