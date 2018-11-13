MCP-UTM electoral combination doubtful, other  alliances likely – Analysts  

There is great possibility of electoral partnerships in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections but analysts have doubted the possibility of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and and the newly registered party, UTM led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima, working together.
The analysts were commenting on reports confirmed by MCP publicity secretary the Reverend Maurice Munthali of meetings between MCP president Lazarus Chakwera—who is also leader of opposition in Parliament—and leaders of PP and UTM, respectively.
Governance expert and commentators Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that a recent survey conducted by the Zomba-based Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) between August and September this year which showed that DPP would have a slender edge over MCP if elections were held now while UTM—which was weeks old at the time of the survey—was rated third most popular ahead of next year’s elections wwill certainly ignite the debate within the inner circles of MCP, DPP and UTM on the possibility of entering into political alliances.
“ It is clear that none of the three based on the survey findings would be certain of a clear victory in the next election. In order to maximise their chances of winning the elections we are likely to see the idea of political alliances being given serious attention than ever before amongst the three political parties.
“ Already there have been indications of the DPP and UDF getting into an alliance, and now that it is seemingly very clear that UDF cannot come any closer to winning an election it is very likely to ‘donate’ its 6% to DPP. However, it is the PP which seems not decided whom it would enter into an alliance with but it is likely that this would be with either MCP or UTM,” said Munthali.
He pointed that the UTM and MCP alliance – is likely an impossibility – because MCP seems to have already concluded that Chakwera and Sidik Mia will be the president and runningmate.
“ I don’t see Mia accepting to be dropped out as a runningmate in order to put Saulos Chilima of UTM as runningmate for the possible MCP-UTM alliance. Even in a situation where Chilima becomes the presidential candidate and Chakwera accepts to be the runningmate I don’t see Mia accepting to be dropped.
“ Worse still, even if Mia were to agree to be dropped as runningmate, the very question of who becomes the presidential candidate and runningmate between Chakwera and Chilima may not be an easy one as each one of them – and their respective supporters- would want to be the Presidential candidate,” Munthali observed.
A political scientist Ernest Thindwa, who is based at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, also doubted the possibility of MCP and UTM working together.
“I can say that the potential of winning the election is big if MCP, PP and UTM work together in an alliance because their partnership can stop vote fragmentation if they decide to field one presidential candidate.
“However, this cannot be achieved easily on the part of MCP and UTM who, in my view, may have ego problems to surrender the presidential berth to each other. Those battles might even go all the way to ministerial positions. That would work to the advantage of the Democratic Progressive Party whose fortunes lie in the failure of a formidable opposition electoral alliance,” Thindwa said in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper.
However, political analyst Humphrey Mvula, said the three parties “have a chance of their lives to take over government if they work together” and could strike a partnership based on people’s expectations and common agenda.
He said: “The biggest advantage is that all of them seem to be driving a common agenda of trying to recover the economy, end corruption, job creation, improvement of farming and electricity, among others.
“The difference with the past elections is that currently the political discourse is that of change which all these parties are propagating. But I can say that what only stands in the way of this convergence of opinion is greed.”
UTM has also been in contact with Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD), People's Progressive Movement (PPM), Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde), People's Transformation Party (Petra), Aford, Malawi Democratic Party (MDP) Republican Party (RP) and the New Labour Party (NLP).
Failure to form an alliance, or failure to compromise on positions is planning to fail the elections. It starts at this alliance stage. Something needs to come up or to give. That will give a guarantee win, there is no room to gamble. It will be another five years of misery under DPP. Don’t give room for DPP to rig especially if the numbers are close but give them a land slide victory. Nothing personal against DPP but they have clearly failed the nation and they don’t deserve another one.
MCP knows pretty well that comes 2019,it will never win the elections hence,its willingness to work with gigantic UTM but I would like to remind the MCP leadership not to poison the clean UTM with its obnoxious sense of tribalism and dictorship..To the Northerners, I vehemently advise you to never forget what this Party of death and darkness did to the Northerners and bear in mind that,those who took over the leadership after Mphonongo Banda,have not even apologised to the people of the North as if all went well with the Banda leadership.However,the people of the North,will not forget the… Read more »
DPP ikuopedwa ndi MCP! If MCP tries to work with UTM kulowa chipolowe osakhala masewera…
DEAR CHILIMA AND CHAKWERA – PLEASE AS YOU ARE HOLDING HANDS — USE YOUR BRAINS – COME UP WITH A WORKABLE ALLIANCE WITH ONE GOAL — TO RESCUE PEOPLE FROM THESE MONSTERS — DPP FIELD MARSHALS — FOR THE BETTERMENT OF OUR CHILDREN AND THE LESS PRIVILEGED — GOD BLESS OUR LAND
This will be like putting crabs in a bucket with each trying to climb out yet pulling each other down and none climbs out. All these people have bigger egos for leadership and they believe they are the best. I feel sorry for Sidik Mia, he will come out of this arrangement poorer because he had banked his hope that he will recover all what he has been spending if he would be vice president. Sidik Mia has been to almost all parties that have ruled Malawi and he knows how juicy it is up there. You can imagine that… Read more »