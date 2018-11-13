Bizarre: Defilement suspect commits suicide in Anglican Church

November 13, 2018 Tiwonge Kumwenda- Nyasa Times 7 Comments

St Peter’s Anglican Cathedral congregant in Likoma Island on Monday was shocked after seeing a body of a man hanged  dead inside the roof of the Church after allegedly committing suicide.

Suicide in church

Likoma police spokesperson Mcliff Ngulube confirmed the development to Nyasa Times.

He identified the deceased as Kennedy Malikita who hailed from Chamba village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkumpha in the same district.

According to police, the body was found by one of the Church congregants Charles Mwaithula around afternoon hours.

“Mwaithula went in the Church for his usual daily prayers. Upon entry, he was surprised to see the deceased hanging from the roof of the Cathedral,” said Ngulube.

Mwaithula rushed to inform the police who took the body to St Peters Hospital where postmortem result indicates death due to suffocation.

Later on, the police established that the deceased was a defilement suspect which was reported to the police the previous day.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
Holly TitNdendeuliGonapaDindiHonourableWelari Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Holly Tit
Guest
Holly Tit

Kkkkkk the guy really wanted to die in church. He climbed all that distance? Kkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

His sins must have been forgiven in the church

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
GonapaDindi
Guest
GonapaDindi

Shame, no heaven for those who take their own life

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Honourable
Guest
Honourable

eh eh kani ku Likoma kuli church cha chonchi??nice..back to the issue,kodi mu kachisi wa Mulungu anthu ayesa moseweleramo eti?mpaka kukazinyongela mmenemo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Welari
Guest
Welari

The better we do away with men who think they can abuse women and girls. For a long time, men have thought of themselves as superior beings who can defile women, girls and children with impunity. The bigoted attitude of menew (which boys keep learning from) is that they own the world and can abuse anything. Good riddance to this defiler

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

So he decided to kill himself in the temple?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
bae
Guest
bae

so that he could reach heaven faster

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes