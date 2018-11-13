Bizarre: Defilement suspect commits suicide in Anglican Church

St Peter’s Anglican Cathedral congregant in Likoma Island on Monday was shocked after seeing a body of a man hanged dead inside the roof of the Church after allegedly committing suicide.
Likoma police spokesperson Mcliff Ngulube confirmed the development to Nyasa Times.
He identified the deceased as Kennedy Malikita who hailed from Chamba village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkumpha in the same district.
According to police, the body was found by one of the Church congregants Charles Mwaithula around afternoon hours.
“Mwaithula went in the Church for his usual daily prayers. Upon entry, he was surprised to see the deceased hanging from the roof of the Cathedral,” said Ngulube.
Mwaithula rushed to inform the police who took the body to St Peters Hospital where postmortem result indicates death due to suffocation.
Later on, the police established that the deceased was a defilement suspect which was reported to the police the previous day.
Kkkkkk the guy really wanted to die in church. He climbed all that distance? Kkkkk
His sins must have been forgiven in the church
Shame, no heaven for those who take their own life
eh eh kani ku Likoma kuli church cha chonchi??nice..back to the issue,kodi mu kachisi wa Mulungu anthu ayesa moseweleramo eti?mpaka kukazinyongela mmenemo
The better we do away with men who think they can abuse women and girls. For a long time, men have thought of themselves as superior beings who can defile women, girls and children with impunity. The bigoted attitude of menew (which boys keep learning from) is that they own the world and can abuse anything. Good riddance to this defiler
So he decided to kill himself in the temple?
so that he could reach heaven faster