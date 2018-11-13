Bizarre: Defilement suspect commits suicide in Anglican Church

St Peter’s Anglican Cathedral congregant in Likoma Island on Monday was shocked after seeing a body of a man hanged dead inside the roof of the Church after allegedly committing suicide.

Likoma police spokesperson Mcliff Ngulube confirmed the development to Nyasa Times.

He identified the deceased as Kennedy Malikita who hailed from Chamba village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkumpha in the same district.

According to police, the body was found by one of the Church congregants Charles Mwaithula around afternoon hours.

“Mwaithula went in the Church for his usual daily prayers. Upon entry, he was surprised to see the deceased hanging from the roof of the Cathedral,” said Ngulube.

Mwaithula rushed to inform the police who took the body to St Peters Hospital where postmortem result indicates death due to suffocation.

Later on, the police established that the deceased was a defilement suspect which was reported to the police the previous day.

