Chiradzulu East constituents dismiss Mussa’s challenger Nomale in DPP primaries

Chiradzulu East Constituency constituents have said they will rally behind their incumbent legislator Henry Mussa dismissing aspirant in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Josephy Nomale, saying they have unprecedented development under their Member of Parliament.

Nomale said he is seeking a parliamentary seat because of what he claims continued poverty in his area to over population, pledging to introduce programmes that would ease the challenge, once voted into power.

He said the constituents have been in abject poverty, like food insecurity and failure to educate their children, because most of them don’t use modern family planning methods, leading to overpopulation.

“It is a very sad development to see continued high population growth in the area, despite having limited resources such as land and rivers, among others.

“Partially, I believe things have turned out this way because there is no organisation in the area dealing with health issues including provision of family planning methods. On the other hand, I think it is out of choice,” he said.

But DPP members in the constituency have differed with Nomale, saying the ruling party is popular because of Mussa’s support.

“If out of 193 constituencies in the country there is one that is enjoying unprecedented transformation in both social and economic sectors is Chiradzulu East under our developmental MP Henry Mussa, Ntengo-wa-Minga,” said Lowland Kufa a trader.

Village chiefs in the constituency who spoke to Nyasa Times said there are roads connecting all villages, boreholes in each village, school blocks in each of the six zones and four Community Day Secondary School.

“There is also electricity in all trading centres, two secondary schools, small and medium businesses, with constituents accessing many scholarships,” said one village head.

The chiefs commend Mussa for infrastructure development, saying the constituency has seen construction of health centres, police units, technical colleges, telecenter and recreation centres.

They also credit Mussa for pushing for promotion of teachers, police officers in the constituency and delivery of Malata and cement subsidy as well as Farm Input Subsidy.

They said Nomale is making empty talk as he couldn’t even fix a house of his late father.

When contacted for comment, Mussa who is also Minister of Information and Communications Technology said DPP remains strong in Chiradzulu and that he will continue strengthen the party.

“DPP is strong because we deliver to the expectations of our people. I am confident to return the people’s support,” he said.

On challenger, Nomale, Mussa said he is welcomed to exercise his democratic right to contest but said for goodness sake, it is “a daft waste of time” to challenge the ‘progressive MP’.

