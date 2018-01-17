MCP veep Lombola disown Msowoya, Kaliwo letter:  ‘I did not attack Chakwera’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second deputy President Macdonald Lombola has disowned a letter purporting to be from him and some top gurus accusing the party president Lazarus Chakwera of flouting the party constitution.

According to a letter dated January 12 2018 addressed to Chakwera, which has been circulating on social media, vice-president Richard Msowoya, Lombola, secretary general Gustav Kaliwo, deputy secretary general James Kaunda and treasurer general Tony Kandiero accuse Chakwera of going against the constitution of the party and his own word.

The party brass signed the letter including Lombola.

But Lombola on Wednesday denied being party to the letter.

“I am not accusing Chakwera for his style of leadership. No, not at all,” Lombola said.

Asked why he disowns the letter when it has his signature, Lombola insisted he did not endorse the letter and the signature was forged.

“I am not party to it,” he said.

When pressed to explain how his signature was used in the letter to Chakwera, the MCP second deputy president opted to have Nyasa Times speak to secretary general Gustav Kaliwo.

Kaliwo said Lombola has all along backed the context of the letter and that if he has changed his mind, he is entitled.

However, Kaliwo said the authors of the letter expect Chakwera to “respond to the letter.”

