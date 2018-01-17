Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second deputy President Macdonald Lombola has disowned a letter purporting to be from him and some top gurus accusing the party president Lazarus Chakwera of flouting the party constitution.
According to a letter dated January 12 2018 addressed to Chakwera, which has been circulating on social media, vice-president Richard Msowoya, Lombola, secretary general Gustav Kaliwo, deputy secretary general James Kaunda and treasurer general Tony Kandiero accuse Chakwera of going against the constitution of the party and his own word.
The party brass signed the letter including Lombola.
But Lombola on Wednesday denied being party to the letter.
“I am not accusing Chakwera for his style of leadership. No, not at all,” Lombola said.
Asked why he disowns the letter when it has his signature, Lombola insisted he did not endorse the letter and the signature was forged.
“I am not party to it,” he said.
When pressed to explain how his signature was used in the letter to Chakwera, the MCP second deputy president opted to have Nyasa Times speak to secretary general Gustav Kaliwo.
Kaliwo said Lombola has all along backed the context of the letter and that if he has changed his mind, he is entitled.
However, Kaliwo said the authors of the letter expect Chakwera to "respond to the letter."
10 Comments on "MCP veep Lombola disown Msowoya, Kaliwo letter: ‘I did not attack Chakwera’"
Money has changed hands here. Why should a refutal take 5 days? Poverty
We have so many shithole politicians from Pitala, Msowoya and Kaliwo. They reason using the bottom hole. No need to blame Trump. Trump says the truth.
Why is Chakwera not responding to the letter? Is he a matured politician? MCP inapita ndi baba Tembo basi. That is why chipani chili pa pinyolo. Nthawi ya Tembo Mia sakamangoidoda MCP chonchi ayi. Umphawi umabweretsadi uhule ndithu.
A-Santana, only a sane person respond to nosense coming from pigs that talk with their feet in their mouth or write with their legs in their hands and that’s why many people stopped responding to your comments because they stink dishonesty just as Kaliwo and the gang’s letter. Responding to that letter as much as your comments can only mount to fight with a pig that will make you dirty and you’ll look stupid while the pig enjoys being dirty. I for one if i were to be Chakwera i couldn’t bother to ever-ever responding nosense.
Kaliwo will not retain his SG position on convention. As for Richard Msowoya he has already demonstrated that he does not want democracy to happen as he is fearing MIA. Msowoya also joined MCP towards 2014 elections and so too has MIA so let them battle out at convention as their actions really are just digging their own political graves
I agree. If you look closely at the people making noise, they are fearing for their positions. Just shows that they won’t care for us people in the villages when MCP wins. They don’t deserve high positions.
asiyeni abakha awa, they know their political life cant go beyond 2019 and they are failures.
TRUTH BE TOLD, I DONT SEE ANYBODY IN THE LIKES OF MSOWOYA, KALIWO, KANDIERO, KAUNDA OR EVEN LOMBOLA BRINGING MORE VOTES TO MCP COMPARED TO SIDIK MIA. IT IS A FACT THAT MCP IS FAVOURED TO WIN IN 2019. WHY MSOWOYA HAS DECIDED TO PUT SPANNERS INTO HIS OWN PARTY REALLY BUFFLES ME. WHAT KIND OF SELFISHNESS IS THIS???
DOES MSOWOYA WANT TO BE PAIRED WITH CHAKWERA FOR THE SAKE OF PAIRING OR HE IS SERIOUS ABOUT WINNING??? DOES MSOWOYA KNOW WHAT IT TAKES TO UNSEAT THE RULING PARTY?????????????????????????????????
Kaliwo is a known failure …. akufuna alandile banzi. Waiphonya. Even DPP knows that you have no followers even in your constituency. They wont waste time with you
Mukumva akulu akulu. Zoona Kalaiwo and Nsowoya. I think there are just the two of you bringing confusion for selfish motives., to hold the party at ransom, so as to guarantee your senior positions in party kuti mudzidyerapo. not that Chipani chiwine. Nkolokolo