MCP witness amplifies testimony on irregularities in Malawi poll case

One of the key witnesses for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera told the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday that he has about 70 presiding officers who can testify that they were not party to changing of electoral results with correctional fluid Tippex by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC during the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Lackson said under re-examination with Chakwera’s lead lawyer Modecai Msisha that all changes made in the results sheets was aimed at favouring the specific candidate.

During the day, under cross-examination from Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale, who is representing MEC in the presidential election petition case, attempted to block Lackson from exposing MEC electoral irregularities.

But the five judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Mike Tembo and Redson Kapindu presiding over the case, ruled out Kaphale for trying to object Lackson from explaining irregularities and referring to the procedure manual.

Kaphale claimed Lackson was manufacturing new evidence but the judges said the witness was denied a chance to explain those areas during cross examination, saying he needed to clarify during re-examination.

At first there was drama as Lackson entered the witness box and opened his laptop which he switched on and connected it to the projector.

Kaphale stood up to question why the witness was using the laptop.

“My Lady My Lords am surprised, why the witness is allowed to bring a gadget (Laptop) into the witness box?” queried Kaphale.

But lawyer Msiska said the court had already allowed Lackson to amplify his testimony by using gadgets in the presentation of their evidence in court.

But during the entire re examination Lackson insisted and demonstrated how MEC was subtracting figures from Chakwera and adding to another presidential candidate. He insinuated that the beneficiary was the first respondent, President Peter Mutharika, but did not mention him.

Chakwera’s lead counsel Msisha concluded re-examination process with Lackson and next to enter the witness box is Peter Bendulo an IT expert.

In the case, UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and Chakwera, as first and second petitioner, respectively, are seeking disqualification of the May 21 presidential election results, citing irregularities by the electoral body in administering the poll.

The Registrar of Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court of Malawi Agnes Patemba announced earlier that the hearing of the case will be concluded by December 6 and that judgement will take place within 45 days from the date of conclusion.

