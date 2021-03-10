MCP’s Belekanyama donates an ambulance to launch by-election campaign in Lilongwe

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for by-elections Lilongwe Msinja South Francis Belekanyama has launched his March 30 election bid with a donation to Chiunjiza health centre in the constituency.

Belekanyama, son to the departed Local Government Minister Lingson Belekanyama who was a member of parliament for the area, told constituents he was there to continue the legacy of his father and propel the constituency to greater heights.

Apart from the ambulance, Belekanyama also launched K1 million 16 team football bonanza he pledged to continue and announced plans to establish a foundation to spearhead empowerment of women, youth and the most vulnerable.

The foundation has already fees for 60 secondary students and other necessities.

“The love you had for my father, the love you shared with us as his family when we lost him, I am grateful to you. One gap that has existed here is mobility, especially for pregnant women. My experience is in health services, I want to this area to have quality healthcare, as only healthy people, can engage in economic empowerment,” said Belekanyama, who has the backing of his father’s political machinery.

Seen as a frontline against four other candidates including DPP’s Mustafa MacDonald. independent candidates who Yamikani Chadza who was his runners up at the party primaries, Ruth Chitete and Kondesi, Belekanyama said his mission was to make the area a model constituency.

“MCP philosophy has always focused on not leaving anyone behind. We should always prosper together. President Chakwera has proven that we can all have a say in development activities. I want to make sure Msinja South becomes a model of development,” said the soft-spoken candidate.

The football bonanza inaugural game saw Chiunjiza select beat Dikisoni Select 3-1.

On Monday, Malawi Electoral Commission received nomination papers from all the candicates. The by-elections are slated for March 30, 2021.

