MCP’s Belekanyama donates an ambulance to launch by-election campaign in Lilongwe
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for by-elections Lilongwe Msinja South Francis Belekanyama has launched his March 30 election bid with a donation to Chiunjiza health centre in the constituency.
Belekanyama, son to the departed Local Government Minister Lingson Belekanyama who was a member of parliament for the area, told constituents he was there to continue the legacy of his father and propel the constituency to greater heights.
Apart from the ambulance, Belekanyama also launched K1 million 16 team football bonanza he pledged to continue and announced plans to establish a foundation to spearhead empowerment of women, youth and the most vulnerable.
The foundation has already fees for 60 secondary students and other necessities.
“The love you had for my father, the love you shared with us as his family when we lost him, I am grateful to you. One gap that has existed here is mobility, especially for pregnant women. My experience is in health services, I want to this area to have quality healthcare, as only healthy people, can engage in economic empowerment,” said Belekanyama, who has the backing of his father’s political machinery.
Seen as a frontline against four other candidates including DPP’s Mustafa MacDonald. independent candidates who Yamikani Chadza who was his runners up at the party primaries, Ruth Chitete and Kondesi, Belekanyama said his mission was to make the area a model constituency.
“MCP philosophy has always focused on not leaving anyone behind. We should always prosper together. President Chakwera has proven that we can all have a say in development activities. I want to make sure Msinja South becomes a model of development,” said the soft-spoken candidate.
The football bonanza inaugural game saw Chiunjiza select beat Dikisoni Select 3-1.
On Monday, Malawi Electoral Commission received nomination papers from all the candicates. The by-elections are slated for March 30, 2021.
Kodi ifika kuchipatala galimoto iyi? Ambulance is supposed a good, clean and efficient car, not chigwadali ichi.
Now in 2021,that is an ambulance in my beloved country Malawi.How is inside??? Will it get an approval from the ministry of health????
Was about to ask as to what this thing was. Scrap yard material, never mind something to ferry patients. God help us.
Our lazy incompetent ministry officials will of course approve. To them
once it is written ambulance then it is. Even our stupid road traffic will accept this bongo as ambulance 😂😂😂😂
The word “Ambulance” in front should be written inverted because you look at it with rear view mirrors on the road.
Berekanyama is buying votes. He is taking advantage of our sleeping laws or he is just testing the effectiveness of the law which bans giving out of handouts as a campaign tool. Whose work is to reinforce this law? Unfortunately he doesn’t see any case in what Berekanyama has done. Kkkkkkk