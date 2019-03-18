MCP’s Chimwendo warns against rigging ‘there will be anarchy’: Dausi denounce ‘scare tactics’

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda has warned against any attempt by any party, institution, individuals and politicians against rigging the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.
Chimwendo Banda was commenting on concerns raised by Rumphi East member of parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua (People’s Party –PP) that the governing Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) are buying voter registration certificates from registered voters.
Kalua’s claims were corroborated by other legislators, including Patricia Dzimbiri (Balaka West), Jessie Kabwila (Salima North West) and Richard Chimwendo Banda (Dowa East, Malawi Congress Party), Wallace Chapawa (Zomba Chingale , PP), Patricia Kainga Nagozo (Zomba Central ), among others.
The MPs said reported the matter to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to investigate the matter but there has been inaction.
Minister of Homeland Security Nicholous Dausi said: “What is happening though is that most members of various political parties and Independents are requesting that a person who wants to receive the party cloth or paraphernalia symbols and regalia show his or her Voter Registration Card to ascertain whether he or she is a registered vote.”
But Chimwendo Banda warned that any attempt to rig the elections would be met with a stiff resistance, saying Minister of Homeland Security should be sincere with the information regarding people who are involved in the malpractice.
“Why are they targeting the voter registration cards instead of the national identification cards? That is where everybody is deeply worried. If it were to do with any programme, for instance, any ministry that would want to dispense food or whatsoever, I think the best would be the national identification cards rather than the voter registration cards.
“These people are doing that under the watch of some people. That is why people can hide to say; they do not know what is happening on the ground,” he said.
Chimwendo Banda warned: “I have a few words to the Minister of Homeland Security. The country is at peace now and it must continuously be at peace. When Honourable Members are raising these issues, it is your duty to provide assurance to them because I know; if Malawians are tired, they will take the law into their own hands.
“We are simply trying to let you know that this is what is happening. As we investigate, can I ask a question? What do we do with these people because, to you, it seems it is not government that has sent them? What do we do when we get these people? Otherwise, we are law abiding citizens and we do not want to take the law into our own hands.”
He warned that if the vote buying continues, “Malawians out there will do whatever they can.”
Said Chimwendo Banda: “I just want to say that whosoever thinks they are going to rig the elections; that will not happen this time around. We are ready… MCP is ready. Whether people are going to take ID’s and registration cards, but I want to assure Malawians that no one is going to rig the elections.
“Whether they will to use a computer, people or money but this time around the elections will not be rigged. I would like to urge Malawians to go and vote. They should not be afraid. Whether they will ask you where your card is, you have your finger prints and details there. All Malawians, wherever you are, whether people have bought your cards, just go and vote. Change is coming and no one can stop it.”
But minister Dausi said Chimwendo Banda, who is also Member of Parliament for Dowa North East, was only scare mongering.
“I want to repeat that there is nobody on either side of the political divide who does not understand that Malawi is at peace and will continue to be at peace. There is no question that any political party has a face of rigging and all these things are being heard in our localities,” he said.
Dausi said people buying voter registration certificates should be reported to police.
“Our police is going to investigate and come up with the answer on individual cases, should there be one,” he said.
Dausi warned Chimwendo Banda against fear mongering.
“Government will do all what it takes to make sure that nobody interrupts life or creates fear, including those that are spreading false stories of masquerading as if people are buying votes. Those people are also committing a crime and we are going to make sure that they stop. Scare tactics are not good for a campaign period like this and let us not employ them. They might have been important during the old days, but not these days.,” said Dausi, a former member of MCP who served in the defunct para-military wing MYP.
The minister said MEC has through National Elections Consultative Forum, indicated that should somebody lose a Voter Registration Card, he or she will still be able to vote because the biometrics, will be able to recognise that individual as a registered voter.
Hahahahaha you’re crying before you are even beaten? This is laughable eti?
Kudos Kamlepo Kalua and your corroborators: Patricia Dzimbiri (Balaka West), Jessie Kabwila (Salima North West), Richard Chimwendo Banda (Dowa East, Malawi Congress Party), Wallace Chapawa (Zomba Chingale , PP), Patricia Kainga Nagozo (Zomba Central ), and all others for this alert. Your action has sincerely demonstrated that you are peace lovers and are able to foresee the consequences of doing the misbahaviour beyond May 21 and nothing else! Kwa wakumva wamva, ena amakaniwa asiyeni chachikulu amva…………………………… koma akale akulu adati wakutsina khutu ndi m’nansi………………………….. chifukwatu tisamaiwale kuti mamuna nzako ndi pachulu umalinga atakwela………………. komanso wamisala anaona nkhondo pajaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Lets wait… Read more »
Hahahaha kodi inu a MCP mudzachangamuka liti kuti musaberedwe? Inu nomwe you say kwacha koma mukanagonabe? Shame! By the way stop spreading such news of rigging there shall be no rigging remember this has been your song all long so we are used to this. Just get ready for the battle by telling the electorates what you have. Remember also that the more you talk of rigging the more you are frustrating your own electorates because they will say there is no reason to cast his/her vote. So be careful with your sentiments this is a cheap, free advice to… Read more »
Just to add even MEC is preaching now and then that if a voter has his/her voter certificate snatched they should still go to the polling center to vote bcoz their details are in the computer so mcp and other parties keep on encouraging your suppoters that despite having their certificates bought they should still go and vote on 21st may this yr.
A DPP musakane mukukonzekera kubera inu osabera mungakhale pabwino poti pomwe mulipo ndikubera kokhakokha musakane zoba mavoti izoooo manyaziiiiii
Not this time my friend! Inu zipitani mwatikwanapo apa.
boma ilo chipani chopanda mwini wake DPP yamunthu UTM,UDF za anthu zonsezo kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk