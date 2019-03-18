Nankhumwa says some DPP leaders are not active: ‘Campaign or quit!’

March 18, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 10 Comments

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has warned party leaders who are inactive to actively participate in the campaign period which officially starts on Tuesday March 19 to May 19 2019 or quit.

Nankhumwa: Some members holding senior positions in DPP don’t work

Nankhumwa was speaking on Sunday at Zingwangwa Secondary School Ground in Blantyre when he addressed a rally by DPP running mate Everton Chimulirenji.

He observed that there are some senior DPP members who do not play any active role, saying there is need to work extra hard during the campaign for  President Peter Mutharika to be re-elected on May 21 2019.

“There are some members holding senior positions in the party but they don’t work,” said Nankhunwa in a televised rally.

“Those who feel they cannot manage to campaign for the party should step down from their positions,” continued Nankhumwa.

He said the party need to work hard during campaign to secure victory.

In his remarks, Nankhumwa said Chimulirenji is the best choice of running mate for Mutharika, saying he was not a political lightweight.

“During the DPP convention he was voted as party campaign director. So he is an influential member of the party,” he said.

Nankhumwa said President Peter Mutharika and Chimulirenji is a good pair for presidency.

Zwanga
Guest
Zwanga

There is a time for everything under heaven. It’s time for UTM now

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Dipipi wa Yudiefu
Guest
Dipipi wa Yudiefu

How can you have thieves and more thieves on the forefront campaigning. Even Maliseche is having it tough too because he is the biggest thief and pathological liar according to Laz. Bwana, you may be the only clean guy there (minus certificate theft). I know you are talking of people like Chaponda. Do not let that face campaign, he will help chase voters away. Just as much as his face is kuthyokathyoka chonchi, his heart and thinking are the same. Now, who are these senior persons in DPP not campaigning? All of them except you wasetifiketi and Maliseche wa K145… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mphepo Zinai
Guest
Mphepo Zinai

Mmesa mumati DPP iwina ndi landslide kspena minimum effort, yowinawina kale.. ndiye why work hard campaigning..

Zatentha eeeh?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Sikusinja
Guest
Sikusinja

Well your poor choice of running mate and some hapharzad decisons are the ones that have discouraged people

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chingaipe
Guest
Chingaipe

No one is idle bwana !! Everone is working harder ! Mwatani kodi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

Hahahahah this is totally madness , how can they campaign for DPP while they know already that what is remaining with DPP is Residual Value.

Say something else Mr Nankhumwa and not this day dreaming.
I told you earlier on that even me on all previous elections, I was a diehard supporter of DPP but not this time around.
There is too much arrogance in you guys that’s why I have and my entire family switched position.

Any opposition party either UTM or MCP must win this election but not DPP, never again.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Cashgate1
Guest
Cashgate1

Game yavuta iyi! I’ve never seen a disjointed DPP like this, I agree with Namkhumwa DPP is not that noisey as before. What has happpened? only a few. APM, you have a lot of idiots around you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mashurubu
Guest
Mashurubu

How can senior members campaign for junior members like chimulirenji ? Use your brains and not your ass nankhumwa .
Usobvenge wekha

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

Kikkkkkk achotseni amene Sali activewo. !!!kikkkkkk game yakukulirani Wawa!amene Sali activewo Ali active kwina!!! Apakila kale, ndangova zoti Dausi wanena kuti madzi saiwala khwawa? Kikkkkkk!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Dude
Guest
Dude

Let the truth be told, if chimulirenji was chosen as campaign director during DPP conversation, it was just by mistake or else some afew individuals influenced the outcome. Chimulirenji is not a national political heavy weight. Learn to be honest to yourselves.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

