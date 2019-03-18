Nankhumwa says some DPP leaders are not active: ‘Campaign or quit!’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has warned party leaders who are inactive to actively participate in the campaign period which officially starts on Tuesday March 19 to May 19 2019 or quit.
Nankhumwa was speaking on Sunday at Zingwangwa Secondary School Ground in Blantyre when he addressed a rally by DPP running mate Everton Chimulirenji.
He observed that there are some senior DPP members who do not play any active role, saying there is need to work extra hard during the campaign for President Peter Mutharika to be re-elected on May 21 2019.
“There are some members holding senior positions in the party but they don’t work,” said Nankhunwa in a televised rally.
“Those who feel they cannot manage to campaign for the party should step down from their positions,” continued Nankhumwa.
He said the party need to work hard during campaign to secure victory.
In his remarks, Nankhumwa said Chimulirenji is the best choice of running mate for Mutharika, saying he was not a political lightweight.
“During the DPP convention he was voted as party campaign director. So he is an influential member of the party,” he said.
Nankhumwa said President Peter Mutharika and Chimulirenji is a good pair for presidency.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
There is a time for everything under heaven. It’s time for UTM now
How can you have thieves and more thieves on the forefront campaigning. Even Maliseche is having it tough too because he is the biggest thief and pathological liar according to Laz. Bwana, you may be the only clean guy there (minus certificate theft). I know you are talking of people like Chaponda. Do not let that face campaign, he will help chase voters away. Just as much as his face is kuthyokathyoka chonchi, his heart and thinking are the same. Now, who are these senior persons in DPP not campaigning? All of them except you wasetifiketi and Maliseche wa K145… Read more »
Mmesa mumati DPP iwina ndi landslide kspena minimum effort, yowinawina kale.. ndiye why work hard campaigning..
Zatentha eeeh?
Well your poor choice of running mate and some hapharzad decisons are the ones that have discouraged people
No one is idle bwana !! Everone is working harder ! Mwatani kodi
Hahahahah this is totally madness , how can they campaign for DPP while they know already that what is remaining with DPP is Residual Value.
Say something else Mr Nankhumwa and not this day dreaming.
I told you earlier on that even me on all previous elections, I was a diehard supporter of DPP but not this time around.
There is too much arrogance in you guys that’s why I have and my entire family switched position.
Any opposition party either UTM or MCP must win this election but not DPP, never again.
Game yavuta iyi! I’ve never seen a disjointed DPP like this, I agree with Namkhumwa DPP is not that noisey as before. What has happpened? only a few. APM, you have a lot of idiots around you.
How can senior members campaign for junior members like chimulirenji ? Use your brains and not your ass nankhumwa .
Usobvenge wekha
Kikkkkkk achotseni amene Sali activewo. !!!kikkkkkk game yakukulirani Wawa!amene Sali activewo Ali active kwina!!! Apakila kale, ndangova zoti Dausi wanena kuti madzi saiwala khwawa? Kikkkkkk!
Let the truth be told, if chimulirenji was chosen as campaign director during DPP conversation, it was just by mistake or else some afew individuals influenced the outcome. Chimulirenji is not a national political heavy weight. Learn to be honest to yourselves.