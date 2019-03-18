Nankhumwa says some DPP leaders are not active: ‘Campaign or quit!’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has warned party leaders who are inactive to actively participate in the campaign period which officially starts on Tuesday March 19 to May 19 2019 or quit.

Nankhumwa was speaking on Sunday at Zingwangwa Secondary School Ground in Blantyre when he addressed a rally by DPP running mate Everton Chimulirenji.

He observed that there are some senior DPP members who do not play any active role, saying there is need to work extra hard during the campaign for President Peter Mutharika to be re-elected on May 21 2019.

“There are some members holding senior positions in the party but they don’t work,” said Nankhunwa in a televised rally.

“Those who feel they cannot manage to campaign for the party should step down from their positions,” continued Nankhumwa.

He said the party need to work hard during campaign to secure victory.

In his remarks, Nankhumwa said Chimulirenji is the best choice of running mate for Mutharika, saying he was not a political lightweight.

“During the DPP convention he was voted as party campaign director. So he is an influential member of the party,” he said.

Nankhumwa said President Peter Mutharika and Chimulirenji is a good pair for presidency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :