MCP’s Kondi Msungama face theft charges: UTM’s Saonda an accomplice

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for Blantyre City Centre, Kondi Msungama, appeared before Lunzu Magistrate’s Court to face charges of impersonating an Immigration officer with alleged intent to swindle a Blantyre-based Burundian businessperson, Emmanuel Gatera Alphonse, of K6 350 000.

The court records state that the money was allegedly part of an agreement Msungama—a businessperson-cum-politician—would facilitate processing of citizenships for Alphonse and eight members of his family.

Msungama’s accomplice is UTM parliamentary candidate for Blantyre Bangwe, George Saonda.

Saoda of ‘Sesa-sesa’ oratory fame is named as the one who introduced Msungama to the Burundian and his family, according to the courd records

A third accused person is Daniel Masina Chikhaula of Njonja Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kachere in Dedza,.

The trio denied the charges, which are theft by false pretence and impersonating a public officer.

The matter is being prosecuted by regional prosecutions officer at Southern Region Police, Dickens Mwambazi.

Lawyer Luciano Mickeus is representing Msungama and attorney representing Saonda and Chikhaula is Dalitso Mataka sought an adjournment on the grounds that they were not ready and needed more time to prepare their defence.

Second grade Patrick Mwamele adjourned the case to April 26 this year for trial, with the accused persons to continue remaining on court bail.

