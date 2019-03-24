DPP governor for more health facilities in Mzuzu

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Constituency who is also the party’s regional governor for the north, Kenneth Sanga, has promised to construct more dispensaries in Mzuzu once he and his party win elections in May, this year.

Speaking on Friday at Zolozolo in the city, Sanga urged people to vote for him and his party president, saying their vote would determine their future.

“We need dispensaries in different locations of the city. Mzuzu Central Hospital is a referral hospital for critical illnesses in the region.

“But because we do not have dispensaries in the locations,there is pressure at Mzuzu Central Hospital,”Sanga said.

He said once he assumes parliamentary seat, he would probe government to construct dispensaries in locations of the city.

“The dispensaries will also save people from travelling longer distances in search of health services and promote availability of drugs, thereby improving their health and living standards,” he said.

Senior block leader for Zolozolo East Ward, David Hara addedthat there were many development challenges in Zolozolo, citing inadequate learning space at Zolozolo Primary School.

He said on its part, the community started construction of a classroom block, a project he said faced challenges but government intervened.

“We needed iron sheets and cement and we are grateful to the government that they assisted us when we asked.

The local leader also asked government to commence works on Matete-Luwinga Road which he said was frequently used by people of the area.

“Four days ago, it is when we got the news that the council (Mzuzu City Council) has confirmed the pumping in of money and we hope any time from now construction will start,” Hara said.

